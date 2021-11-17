Wednesday, November 17, 2021
‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Exclusive Clip: Lay Lay and Sadie’s Big Hair Adventure [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip of this’s week’s special episode of “That Girl Lay Lay” airing this Thursday on on Nickelodeon.

Per press release, the episode titled “Lay Lay & Sadie’s Big Hair Adventure,” focuses on the joy and love of Black hair. One of the moments in the episode is when Sadie’s mom Trish explains the power of wigs and extensions to Sadie and Lay Lay, and how each one can empower and express exactly how you feel when wearing them.

During a prank war, Lay Lay goes too far when she spills a sticky mess on Sadie’s hair and they must try to fix it before they have to go to a concert. Marky’s latest financial venture goes wrong when he accidentally lets scorpions go in the house. Kym Whitley guest stars.

Get a teaser of what’s to come via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE: From Instagram Star to TV Star, ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Talks New Nickelodeon Series [EUR Exclusive]

That_Girl_Lay_Lay series

Per the network, “That Girl Lay Lay” follows Lay Lay (Alaya High), an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life, and her best friend Sadie (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) as they navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are.

The series also stars Peyton Perrine III as Sadie’s brother, Marky; Tiffany Daniels as Sadie’s mom, Trish; Thomas Hobson as Sadie’s dad, Bryce; and Caleb Brown as Lay Lay and Sadie’s classmate, Jeremy.

We caught up with Lay Lay and her co-star to dish about their exciting new series and Alaya’s journey from social media star to TV star. Get into our conversation via the clip below.

“That Girl Lay Lay” airs Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

