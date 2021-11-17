Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Starz Drops Trailer for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Starring Joseph Sikora

By Ny MaGee
*Starz has dropped the trailer for the latest installment in the “Power” universe franchise — check it out above. 

Producer 50 Cent and co-producer Courtney A. Kemp have released two out of the four spinoffs titled “Power Book II: Ghost” and Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and now comes the third installment, “Power Book IV: Force,” which centers on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora)

“Power Book IV: Force” will explore what happens to Tommy following Ghost’s murder in the final and sixth season of “Power.”  Tommy has left New York in order to start afresh life while battling the many demons that he needs to contend with, per the official description for the series. 

Here’s more from The Blast:

According to the statement, several unexpected events pushed Tommy into the drug game again, and this time, he was placed between the two biggest rivals in the city. Unsurprisingly, Tommy utilized his newcomer status to his advantage, browbeating his way on a new quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Sikora previously teased details about Tommy Egan’s spinoff on Instagram Live.

“What you can expect on the show is a lot more of the same from Tommy,” he said, “but he’s got nothing. So remember, he left New York with nothing. He left New York with a bunch of money, some guns, some burners, and that’s it. Just everything he had on his person. So you’re gonna watch Tommy rebuild himself in real-time.”

“It’s almost like watching a flashback in the future, in some ways,” he added in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Because what we’re doing is we’re seeing how Tommy became Tommy — but after he lost everything. What does he do when he has nothing? How does he make things work?”

“Power Book IV: Force” is expected to premiere on February 6, 2021.

