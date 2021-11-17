Rockmond Dunbar Says No to COVID Jab – Now he’s Out of A Job (Fox’s ‘911’)

*Some people really are willing to lose their jobs then get the vaccine. Actor Rockmond Dunbar will no longer be on the hit Fox show 9-1-1 because he refused to comply with a COVID vaccine mandate. He was written off Monday…

According to Cheat Sheet, he did request an exemption due to medical and religious reasons but it was denied.

Via: Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television, which produces the show, said, “In order to ensure a safer workplace for all, Zone A personnel who do not confirm their vaccination status and do not meet the criteria for exemption will not be eligible to work.”

The actor didn’t explain why his strong resistance to the vaccine.

“My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now,” he said in a statement.

Thoughts?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mike Tyson Claims He ‘Died’ After Taking Psychedelic Toad Venom