Rapper Yella Beezy Responds to Rape Accusations: ‘I’m Not Pressed Over Sex’ [VIDEO]

*Rapper Yella Beezy allegedly raped a woman on their first date before she was able to flee his Texas apartment.

The incident reportedly occurred in April after Beezy (real name Markies Deandre Conway) met the unnamed woman on Instagram.

Here’s more from TMZ:

TMZ has obtained the arrest warrant and probable cause affidavit from Yella’s sexual assault case out of Collin County…. Yella Beezy allegedly forced himself on a woman during a first date. Per the docs, the woman says Yella contacted her on Instagram in late April — and they eventually made plans to grab a bite in Dallas, and for some bowling afterward.

The alleged victim told police everything was going smoothly … that is, until she says he invited her back to his apartment while they waited for their bowling reservations at 10 PM — a two-hour window after they’d wrapped dinner. Once there, the woman claims Yella asked for a massage while he was shirtless, which she says she gave him.

That’s when things went left. The woman claims that after the massage ended, Yella forcibly kissed her and pulled up her dress. The alleged victim claims she pleaded with him to stop but he was ultimately able to penetrate her, according to the report.

The woman says she was able to break free and flee his home. The next day, she went to the hospital and that’s when the cops got involved, according to the TMZ report.

Beezy was arrested and booked on November 5th for sexual assault. The rapper has denied the allegations. He addressed the charges in a video on Nov. 16. Check out the YouTube clip above.

“It’s false allegations. Everybody that know me know that I’m not pressed over sex or anything of that nature. I ain’t no aggressive person. That don’t even fit me. Me and that thing don’t even belong in the same sentence. It don’t even sound right coming out my mouth,” Yella Beezy said.

“The child endangering surely don’t feel right coming out my mouth, cause everybody know I would never harm my kids or put them any type of danger. I’d die for my kids. The child endangerment has nothing to do with anything sexual for the people who can’t understand. This is something that happened when they came and arrested me. It don’t got nothing to do with my baby mama, It ain’t got nothing to do with none of that,” Yella Beezy continued.

“I can’t really speak on a lot of the stuff cause my lawyer advised me not to but I just had to speak out because people get stuff misconstrued. I’ll my day in court I ain’t worried about nothing. Evidence is going to prove itself. Like I said a rumor spread faster than the truth. Just trust the process,” he concluded.