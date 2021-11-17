Wednesday, November 17, 2021
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Halle Berry Made ‘Bruised’ Because She Knows What It’s Like To Be Broken & Seek Redemption

By JillMunroe
0

Halle Berry’s directorial debut, “Bruised,” premiered at AFI Fest over the weekend.

The film stars Berry as a middle-aged disgraced MMA fighter (Jackie Justice) making her return to the ring. Berry, along with her co-stars, Shamier Anderson, Nicolai Nicolaeff, and more, hit the red carpet to discuss the film. Originally the lead role of Jackie was intended for a young white lead.

Berry chose this film as her directorial debut because the subject matter was something she knew and loved.

“I love the fight game; I have always loved these types of movies. I’ve been a boxing fan since I was a little girl. I love MMA. And once I got to re-imagine this for a middle-aged Black woman like me and create the world…I understood that world. I know what it’s like to make mistakes, to seek forgiveness, to seek redemption. I know what it is to be broken and struggle to put your pieces back together—all those things resonated with me,” said Berry.

Berry really got into the training process for the film, including breaking a few bones. The president of Invicta Fighting Championships, Shannon Knapp, acted as a consultant on the film. She said watching Berry “embrace this role has been incredible. She looked like a real MMA athlete.”

Bruised
Red Carpet Premiere Screening of ‘Bruised’, Arrivals, AFI Fest, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California – Halle Berry and Shamier Anderson (Photo: AFI/Shutterstock)

Anderson plays Immaculate, a Dana White type of person within the organization. He gives Berry’s character a second shot to win a championship and reignite her career.

“It’s a great role, a lot of people don’t like me in this role, but I always tell them that Immaculate is rooted in love. He’s that tough uncle, cousin, or brother that just wants you to win. And that’s where he comes from, a place of love,” said Anderson.

When asked what it was like working with Halle and having to be tough on her, Anderson said, “she took it. When we said action and go into that sacred space, there is no ego. She’s genuine.”

Bruised
Red Carpet Premiere Screening of ‘Bruised’, Arrivals, AFI Fest, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California – Halle Berry and Van Hunt (Photo: AFI/Shutterstock)

Berry had to convince producers that the story she visualized made sense to get the film made.

“When you love something, you can really go far. And quitting is not something that’s in my vocabulary. When I get my heart set on something, quitting is not an option,” said Berry.

“Bruised” makes its limited theatrical debut on November 17, prior to streaming on Netflix November 24.

Previous articleTravis Scott, Drake, Apple and Live Nation Hit with $750M Astroworld Lawsuit
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO