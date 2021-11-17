Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Entertainment Studios Presents ‘FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY’ Opening Nov 24 | VIDEO

By Reese Shelton
FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY will hit 750 North American movie theaters on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

*Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group feature film division, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, via its theatrical distribution unit Freestyle Releasing, in association with Global View Entertainment and producer Melvin Childs’ Melvin Childs Presents, is proud to announce its acquisition of the urban crime drama FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY for theatrical release.

FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY stars Katt Williams, LisaRaye McCoy, Keri Hilson, Rotimi, Jason Mitchell, DC Young Fly, Cedric Pendleton and Jazzy Jade.  FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY also features appearances by music artists Latto, Keith Sweat, and Lyfe Jennings.

FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY tells the story of a single mother, who when pushed to her limits out of the need to protect her daughter, returns to a world she’s spent a lifetime running from. Gigi Davis (Keri Hilson) is a strong, determined, woman who insists on living her life on her own terms. When she became pregnant and walked away from a billion-dollar family business to chart her own path, it surprised no one. Going on to build a shockingly unremarkable and peaceful life for herself and her daughter Ashley (Jazzy Jade), her days were filled with piano recitals, basketball games and everything else one could expect of a single mom living life in the city. Gigi was broke, but she was happy. Her little girl was healthy and nothing else mattered. Everything changes when shadowy figures make the mistake of threatening her daughter’s life, and Gigi is forced to show them that gangsters can come in all shapes and sizes. As Gigi struggles to protect her daughter, she finds herself pulled back into a life she never wanted.

Director Leslie Small creating on screen magic in For The Love of Money. Opens Thanksgiving Day 2021!

Directed by Leslie Small, FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY was produced by Melvin Childs Presents. Melvin Childs serves as executive producer and producer of the film, along with producer Melissa Young. Executive Producers from Global View Entertainment are Grant Cramer, Chad Doher, Richard Barner, Len Gibson, and Wayne Overstreet. FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY was written by Zadia Ife, Timothy Allen Smith, and Leslie Small.

We are very excited to be partnering with Global View Entertainment and Melvin Childs to bring FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY exclusively to theaters nationwide this Thanksgiving,” said Michael Simon, EVP/General Sales Manager of Entertainment Studios. “Leslie Small’s gritty, urban drama is a tale of female empowerment and the choices and sacrifices she makes for her daughter and herself.”

Reese Shelton

