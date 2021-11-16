Tuesday, November 16, 2021
New Amsterdam’s Jocko Sims Dishes on Show Entanglements & Dating in Real Life | WATCH

By Jazmyn Summers
0

*The popular NBC prime-time series “New Amsterdam’s” Joko Sims sits down with Radio and TV Personality Jazmyn ‘Jaz’ Summers to spill a few spoiler alerts and get into his own personal dating life.

Jocko shares a quick rehash.

“Dr. Reynolds is typical guy who says he wants one thing and then wants something.  He says he wants to be a family man but then he gets involved with a woman who flatly expressed that when her husband’s out of town they can see other people. He gives in and what she neglected to mention was that not only was the husband working in the same hospital but he was Reynold’s boss.  We felt like we had to come forward and tell him.  And it was rough after that.”  That drama continues this season and Sims also tells EURweb Spotlight that there is a big ransomware attack. “What do you do in that situation do you pay the millions of dollars or what?”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: DaBaby Did What?! – Rapper Called Police on GF DaniLeigh While on Instagram Live | WATCH

New Amsterdam, Jocko Sims
NEW AMSTERDAM’s Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds(Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

The show also tackles a lot of social issues that Sims says raised his own consciousness.

“The disparities in health care among African Americans is very unfortunate. It’s not right.” he tells Jaz. “Our head writer said it right racism is a healthcare issue.  I’ve discovered that black doctors get paid 35% less than white doctors.”

New Amsterdam
NEW AMSTERDAM — “Radical” Episode 310 — Pictured: (l-r) Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Frances Turner as Dr. Lyn Malvo — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

As for Jocko in real life and his own entanglements  The handsome 40-year old actor says no married women entanglements and while he was seen over the summer hanging with former Miss World turned politician Lisa Hanna in Jamaica, he shares there’s no special lady right now.

“I’m dating  but don’t slide in my DMs. If I see you come and talk to me.  I like communication.  It is absolutely the most important aspect in every relationship.  I love a woman who can communicate what she feels and communicate well and can understand my communication.  I like to be spoiled – not too much but I like to be looked after.  At times people forget that men have feelings.  We need that support and that love because I reciprocate that very well. My love language is I love when I’m heard.”

New Amsterdam, Jocko Sims
NEW AMSTERDAM Pictured: (l-r) Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC)

You can catch New Amsterdam Tuesdays on NBC.   To hear more about his dating preferences and a new project he’s working on.check out the full interview above.

Jazmyn Summers

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. And subscribe to her YouTube channel. Video editing by www.patrickhousefilms.com

 

 

Previous articleLecrae’s ‘Protect the Bag’ Starts Six-part Web Series on Financial Health | WATCH
Jazmyn Summers

- Advertisement -

