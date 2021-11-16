Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character Will Not Be Recast in MCU

*Marvel president Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Chadwick Boseman’s character of T’Challa will not be recast in “Black Panther II.”

During an appearance on the Ringer-Verse podcast this weekend, Marvel’s VP of Development, Nate More also revealed that recasting Boseman’s character in any future MCU projects is not going to happen, Complex reports.

“You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 universe,” Moore said. “We couldn’t do it. I will say, when Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with Coogler about ‘what do we do?’ And it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of, ‘We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character.’”

Moore continued, “Because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen, not the comics, is tied to Chadwick’s performance, is what he brought to that role, on and off screen, I would argue. So as hard as it is narratively to figure out what to do because that’s a big hole, at no point did we consider recasting him. So the challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is telling a story without T’Challa.”

READ MORE: Chadwick Boseman: Marvel Will Not Recast T’Challa in ‘Black Panther II’

Boseman died in August 2020 at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer. The news of not recasting T’Challa comes after executive producer Victoria Alonso slammed rumors of using a digital double for the actor.

“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarín. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”

She also confirmed that Marvel hopes to pay tribute to Boseman’s legacy in the “Black Panther” sequel.

“Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, ‘Well, it was a long time.’ But it is not a long time. We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled to hit theaters November 11, 2022.