Loni Love Says DaniLeigh’s Situation is Why Females ‘Need to have Their Own Stuff’ | WATCH

*If you hopped on social media these last two days, then you probably saw all the drama unfold with DaBaby and DaniLeigh.

To keep you up to speed, the rapper hopped IG Live on Sunday and filmed himself trying to kick out Dani, the mother of his new child. DaBay said in a statement that he wanted her to leave because he couldn’t tolerate “hostile behavior.” Dani followed up with her own statement explaining that he tried to kick her out with their newborn child after he got upset with her for ordering a plan b to the home. After another argument/ fight broke out between the two on Monday, Dani was later hit with the two charges of assault.

The hosts of The Real all weighed in on DaniLeigh and DaBaby’s big fight and shared some good points. While all of them agreed that it was an unfortunate situation, co-host Loni Love brought up a good point and shared the one thing she always keeps in the back of her mind. She explained, “I know I’ve been in certain situations… but one of the reasons why, as a female, I say always have your own stuff so that nobody can sit back and tell you to get out of their house. Have your own stuff!” Speaking specifically on DaBaby she said, “if he was that upset he just should of left for minute or a day… you got the money go and leave!”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: New Amsterdam’s Jocko Sims Dishes on Show Entanglements & Dating in Real Life | WATCH