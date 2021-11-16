Tuesday, November 16, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Loni Love Says DaniLeigh’s Situation is Why Females ‘Need to have Their Own Stuff’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Loni Love (screenshot)
Loni Love (screenshot)

*If you hopped on social media these last two days, then you probably saw all the drama unfold with DaBaby and DaniLeigh.

To keep you up to speed, the rapper hopped IG Live on Sunday and filmed himself trying to kick out Dani, the mother of his new child. DaBay said in a statement that he wanted her to leave because he couldn’t tolerate “hostile behavior.” Dani followed up with her own statement explaining that he tried to kick her out with their newborn child after he got upset with her for ordering a plan b to the home. After another argument/ fight broke out between the two on Monday, Dani was later hit with the two charges of assault.

The hosts of The Real all weighed in on DaniLeigh and DaBaby’s big fight and shared some good points. While all of them agreed that it was an unfortunate situation, co-host Loni Love brought up a good point and shared the one thing she always keeps in the back of her mind. She explained, “I know I’ve been in certain situations… but one of the reasons why, as a female, I say always have your own stuff so that nobody can sit back and tell you to get out of their house. Have your own stuff!” Speaking specifically on DaBaby she said, “if he was that upset he just should of left for minute or a day… you got the money go and leave!”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: New Amsterdam’s Jocko Sims Dishes on Show Entanglements & Dating in Real Life | WATCH

Previous articleChadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character Will Not Be Recast in MCU
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO