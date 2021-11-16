Coach Of Teen Girl Who Sucker-Punched Opponent in Viral Video Speaks Out

*We previously reported that the teen daughter of ex-Chicago Bulls player Corey Benjamin could be facing some serious criminal charges after she sucker-punched a 15-year-old girl.

The incident occurred during a youth club basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 7 in Orange County, and the moment was caught on camera. Per SandraRose.com, “Benjamin’s daughter, who has not been identified because she’s a minor, sucker-punched Lauryn Ham during a girls basketball tournament” the outlet writes.

The coach of Benjamin’s daughter addressed the incident on Saturday.

“First, I want to mention that my sincerest apologies were expressed to the Ham Family on behalf of our Academy, the day Lauryn was injured,” wrote Alex Wilson, the head coach of the Dream Basketball Academy, MSN reports.

“I want to assure that our Academy takes these matters very seriously and DOES NOT CONDONE this type of behavior. EVER. (sic)”.

Lauryn’s mother Alice Ham shared the video on Instagram, captioning the clip: “THIS… this right here makes me SICK to my stomach. This happened to MY DAUGHTER at her game yesterday. There is absolutely no place for something like this in basketball, I don’t care how famous you are!!”

Alice Ham says the mother of Benjamin’s 14-year-old daughter told the teenager to punch Lauryn.

Alice Ham has filed a report against the juvenile, who allegedly has a history of physically assaulting opposing players. She was suspended for punching two rival athletes during a basketball tournament in September, according to the report.

“We are helping [the player] and her mother enter into counseling & anger management as well as service to community work,” wrote Wilson. “They couldn’t be more remorseful for their part in this regrettable turn of events.”

A second video has emerged showing Benjamin’s daughter attempting to fight another player during a separate game.

“A second video is circulating from September with no context and zero connection to what transpired last Sunday in Garden Grove,” Wilson wrote. “The September clip was the result of players cheapshotting [her] throughout the game and referees-in-training not equipped with the experience needed to control the game at this particular event. (sic)”

The Ham family has filed a police report and wants Benjamin’s daughter prosecuted and both she and her mother banned from youth basketball games.

“[The player], already hurting, made a mistake during an emotionally taxing moment in Sunday’s game,” Wilson wrote. Her mother made a mistake she wishes she could take back as well. Do we really want to ruin a 13 year-old’s (now 14 year-old’s) future over this mistake? (sic)”

Wilson’s full statement can be read here.