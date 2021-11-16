Tuesday, November 16, 2021
HomeNews
News

Coach Of Teen Girl Who Sucker-Punched Opponent in Viral Video Speaks Out

By Ny MaGee
0

Corey Benjamin
Corey Benjamin / teen daughter assault

*We previously reported that the teen daughter of ex-Chicago Bulls player Corey Benjamin could be facing some serious criminal charges after she sucker-punched a 15-year-old girl.

The incident occurred during a youth club basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 7 in Orange County, and the moment was caught on camera. Per SandraRose.com, “Benjamin’s daughter, who has not been identified because she’s a minor, sucker-punched Lauryn Ham during a girls basketball tournament” the outlet writes. 

The coach of Benjamin’s daughter addressed the incident on Saturday.

“First, I want to mention that my sincerest apologies were expressed to the Ham Family on behalf of our Academy, the day Lauryn was injured,” wrote Alex Wilson, the head coach of the Dream Basketball Academy, MSN reports. 

“I want to assure that our Academy takes these matters very seriously and DOES NOT CONDONE this type of behavior. EVER. (sic)”.

READ MORE: Former NBAer Corey Benjamin Apologizes After Teen Daughter Assaults Rival Athlete [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alice Ham (@hammyalice)

Lauryn’s mother Alice Ham shared the video on Instagram, captioning the clip: “THIS… this right here makes me SICK to my stomach. This happened to MY DAUGHTER at her game yesterday. There is absolutely no place for something like this in basketball, I don’t care how famous you are!!”

Alice Ham says the mother of Benjamin’s 14-year-old daughter told the teenager to punch Lauryn.

Alice Ham has filed a report against the juvenile, who allegedly has a history of physically assaulting opposing players. She was suspended for punching two rival athletes during a basketball tournament in September, according to the report.

“We are helping [the player] and her mother enter into counseling & anger management as well as service to community work,” wrote Wilson. “They couldn’t be more remorseful for their part in this regrettable turn of events.”

A second video has emerged showing Benjamin’s daughter attempting to fight another player during a separate game.

“A second video is circulating from September with no context and zero connection to what transpired last Sunday in Garden Grove,” Wilson wrote. “The September clip was the result of players cheapshotting [her] throughout the game and referees-in-training not equipped with the experience needed to control the game at this particular event. (sic)”

The Ham family has filed a police report and wants Benjamin’s daughter prosecuted and both she and her mother banned from youth basketball games. 

“[The player], already hurting, made a mistake during an emotionally taxing moment in Sunday’s game,” Wilson wrote. Her mother made a mistake she wishes she could take back as well. Do we really want to ruin a 13 year-old’s (now 14 year-old’s) future over this mistake? (sic)”

Wilson’s full statement can be read here.

Previous articleTony Goldwyn On Playing Venus Williams’ Tennis Coach in ‘King Richard’ | Watch
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Faux Wedding
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO