Faith Evans Posts Video Of Her and Stevie J at Beach Amid Divorce

*Music producer and reality star Stevie J has reportedly filed for divorce from singer Faith Evans, after three years of marriage. However, the two have sparked speculation that they may still be together.

On Sunday (Nov. 14), Faith’s shared several videos on her Instagram of her beach outing in Deer Creek, Malibu with Stevie. Check out the post below.

In the clips, the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker and the Grammy Award-winning producer were doing handflips, albeit separately. One of the videos showed Faith clapping her hands, possibly cheering on her husband. She even tagged his Instagram handler in the caption as writing, “Get us free, bruh! @hitmansteviej_1.”

SandraRose.com writes, “Some fans speculated that the photos are old and that she’s reminiscing on the good old days. Court records show Stevie has not withdrawn his divorce action. Is Faith desperately clinging to a cheating man who no longer wants her?”

Stevie and Faith tied the knot in July 2018 in a small Vegas ceremony in a hotel room. The wedding blindsided their friends and family.

In May 2020, Faith was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence following an argument with the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star.

Stevie filed the petition for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on November 8. He and Faith do not have any children together and it’s unclear if there is a prenup.