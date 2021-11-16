Tuesday, November 16, 2021
DaBaby’s Baby Mama DaniLeigh Charged with Assault After Online Spat [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
DaBaby - Danileigh (Getty)
DaBaby – DaniLeigh (Getty)

*DaBaby’s baby mama DaniLeigh has reportedly been charged with two counts of simple assault after officers made two visits to the rapper’s North Carolina home on Sunday.

According to TMZ and a video posted by DaniLeigh, Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD was called by DaBaby as the two sparred on camera and the recording of their argument was posted online.

DaniLeigh has reportedly been charged with simple assault after the rapper told CMPD that she assaulted him, Complex reports. We reported earlier that DaBaby and his on-again, off-again girlfriend DaniLeigh confirmed that the two had a baby together after reports of them arguing on Instagram Live went viral.

READ MORE: DaBaby Did What?! – Rapper Called Police on GF DaniLeigh While on Instagram Live | WATCH

DaBaby allegedly got ahold of DaniLeigh’s phone and started recording what seemed to be her feeding their child in bed. On Instagram Live you could hear the insults that they were hurling at each other before DaBaby called DaniLeigh a “crazy girl” and ended the Live. Shortly after, another clip shows DaniLeigh being asked to leave the home by police.

After the incident, DaBaby wrote a lengthy statement claiming he wants to “swiftly remove himself from any of the “hostile” behavior put on display.”

He continued, “Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls.

As TMZ reports, it’s unclear what exactly led up to all the drama … but at some point, the hip-hop star started filming DaniLeigh trying to nurse the kid while in bed, and seemed to be aggravating to the new mother.

DaniLeigh told him to stop, and even tried putting a pillow up between them … which DaBaby seems to swipe away so she can be in view of the camera. Eventually, DaniLeigh took over from her phone — and it shows the cops had been called — apparently at DB’s behest.

At some point during their sparring, DaBaby referred to DaniLeigh as his “certified side bitch” and she didn’t like that… watch the moment below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

