Brian Michael Smith: First Transgender Man on People’s ‘Sexiest Men Alive’ List

*Actor Brian Michael Smith has become the first female-to-male transgender to make it to PEOPLE’s “sexiest man alive” list.

This year, the highest honor of the sexiest man alive in 2021 went to actor Paul Rudd. PEOPLE also published the 25 “sexiest men you can watch on TV now” and Smith, who played Paul Strickland on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” made the cut.

“Well howdy, partner! The 9-1-1: Lone Star was one of People’s Ones to Watch in 2021 and we will definitely not have a hard time keeping an eye on him,” People wrote in its description of Smith.

Smith celebrated the historic news on his Instagram, as he is the first trans man to ever make the list. Check out his IG post below.

“I’ve been called many things, this is a first,” he wrote. “Incredibly honoured to be included in this list with so many actors I admire.”

In an interview with Huffington Post earlier this year, Smith noted that “playing a Black trans character on a TV show is a story that needs to be told”.

“This is why I feel like I was brought in for the role because I can really pull from some authentic experiences, or even if I haven’t had the experience myself, just a deeper understanding perhaps of what the character might be going through and then filtering it through the lens of his story,” Smith said of his “9-1-1: Lone Star” role. “That’s what’s exciting for me, that’s been what the work is.”