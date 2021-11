*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This former A+ list reality star turned hated celebrity who would have been permanently canceled if insults she previously hurled were revealed today only got married because of the show she is filming. Check back in next year and see if they are still together.

Can you guess who the former A+ list reality star is? Sound off in the comments.