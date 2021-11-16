Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Adele Helps Couple Get Engaged During Her Oprah Special [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Adele invited a special guest to propose to his girlfriend during her “One Night Only” concert at the Griffith Observatory on Nov. 15.

Here’s more from Upworthy:

After Adele told the audience to be “really bloody quiet” and had the lights turned down, Quentin Brunson led his girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann, to the front of the stage. She was wearing noise-canceling headphones and a blindfold and had no idea where she was. When she took them off, she found Quentin down on one knee. She could see and hear the crowd, but it wasn’t until after Quentin went through his tearful proposal that Ashleigh found out where she was and who she was with.

“I’m extremely proud of you — and I mean — every day, you blow my mind. There is absolutely nothing that you cannot do and I just know you are going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day, and I love you. I love you, I love you, I love you and will continue to love you forever,” Quentin said before asking, “Will you marry me?”

Watch the emotional moment via the Twitter clip below.

READ MORE: Adele to Perform New Songs for Oprah CBS Special

Adele stepped out from the darkened stage after the proposal, saying “Hello, Ashleigh, hi, Quentin, you all right?,’ prompting a stunned Ashleigh to ask Quentin, “Am I alive?”

Quentin then escorts his fiance to their VIP seats, situated between Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy

“Thank God she said yes, because I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to, you or him. Oh my God. Look at her, she’s so in shock,” Adele joked from the stage.

In the clip below, the couple tells TMZ how they got selected for the special moment.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

