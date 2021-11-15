Watch Lil Nas X Confront Ex-Boyfriend on Dramatic ‘Maury’ Appearance [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Lil Nas X will appear on an episode of “Maury” this week to promote his debut album “Montero,” and he will also confront his ex-boyfriend’s pregnant girlfriend.

The hip-hop star will be featured on the Nov. 17 episode of the long-running daytime talk show, alongside his ex-boyfriend Yai Ariz and a woman Ariz may have a kid with.

“Montero found the love of his life,” Povich says in the clip, “but was shocked to discover Yai was married with a child. Is Jai the dad? Or will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

The trailer features a potential DNA test, an apparent proposal, and Nas X storming off stage — watch the moment via the clip above.

In September, the entertainer was named in Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2021.

Lil Nas X has done a lot this year alone, from making national news over his bold and fearless performances and music videos to being praised for his efforts to push for LGBTQ acceptance in the hip-hop/ music industry and community.

While speaking about Nas X for the Time Magazine feature, fellow rapper Kid Cudi said, “There’s a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he’s going to break that sh-t down. We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know—you have my support. When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it.” He also said, “ Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a f-ck what anyone says. What he’s doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records—that is huge for us and for Black excellence.”