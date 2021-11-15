Monday, November 15, 2021
Watch Lil Nas X Confront Ex-Boyfriend on Dramatic ‘Maury’ Appearance [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Lil Nas X will appear on an episode of “Maury” this week to promote his debut album “Montero,” and he will also confront his ex-boyfriend’s pregnant girlfriend. 

The hip-hop star will be featured on the Nov. 17 episode of the long-running daytime talk show, alongside his ex-boyfriend Yai Ariz and a woman Ariz may have a kid with. 

“Montero found the love of his life,” Povich says in the clip, “but was shocked to discover Yai was married with a child. Is Jai the dad? Or will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

The trailer features a potential DNA test, an apparent proposal, and Nas X storming off stage — watch the moment via the clip above.

READ MORE: Boosie Not Gonna Like This: Lil Nas X Named One of Most the Influential People of 2021

In September, the entertainer was named in Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2021.

Lil Nas X has done a lot this year alone, from making national news over his bold and fearless performances and music videos to being praised for his efforts to push for LGBTQ acceptance in the hip-hop/ music industry and community.

While speaking about Nas X for the Time Magazine feature, fellow rapper Kid Cudi said, “There’s a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he’s going to break that sh-t down. We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know—you have my support. When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it.” He also said, “ Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a f-ck what anyone says. What he’s doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records—that is huge for us and for Black excellence.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

