Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Democrats

WATCH Donna Brazile’s Reaction When Chris Christie Said his Wife Paid $29 for Toilet Paper

By EURPublisher01
0

ABC News
Donna Brazile, Chris Christie spar over price of toilet paper on ABC’s “This Week” (Nov.n14, 2021)

*Democratic strategist Donna Brazile and former Republican Gov. Chris Christie got into it on Sunday after he claimed that his wife pays $29 for toilet paper.

During a panel discussion about President Joe Biden’s agenda on ABC’s “This Week,” Christie said: “Let me give you an example of what normal people really care about. I mean, first, they go to the gas station and as much as the Biden administration is against fossil fuels, until further notice we’re going to be using them … So they go to the gas station and the prices are way too high.”

“I will tell you something,” he continued. “My wife just told me three days ago she walked into the supermarket and she picked up a big pack of toilet paper and she said to me, ‘Do you know how much this cost me today? $29. $29!”

“Was she at Costco?” Brazile asked.

“She wasn’t at the Costco. She was at the supermarket,” Christie explained. “But here’s the thing. Normal people who go out there and they see they’re paying $29 for that. Guess who they’re blaming. They’re blaming Joe Biden.”

Brazile countered: “Inflation has been going up for the last three year. You’ve got to be smart when you go out and shop today. OK? Whether you’re looking for Jiffy cornbread, which used to be three for a dollar and it went up to 87 cents or if you’re buying gas. If you buy it in the inner city, it’s 10 cents more than if you go out further out.”

“Is that the Democratic slogan?” Christie interrupted. “We’re going to raise your prices but be smart about it. Run on that.”

“I’m just telling you my experience of shopping,” Brazile continued. “You’ve got to be a smart shopper.”

Watch below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Search States With Lowest Minimum Wage Relative to Cost of Living

Previous article‘Encanto’ Star: He Has A Special Power Nobody Wants! | Watch
Next article9-year-old Astroworld Victim Ezra Blount Dies After Week on Life Support
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

‘It Was A Terrifying Experience!’ – La La Anthony on Her Emergency Heart Surgery

Social Heat

‘He was Not Responsible for This’: Travis Scott spokesperson on Deadly Astroworld Concert | WATCH

Social Heat

Full Circle: Cam Newton Signs to Go Back to the Panthers⁠

Social Heat

Straight, No Chaser: Arbery Trial Lawyer Won’t Stand for Black Pastors in Courtroom! | WATCH

Social Heat

Ex-NFLer Adam ‘PacMan’ Jones Gets Jail Time for Involvement in Large Bar Brawl

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO