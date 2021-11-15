WATCH Donna Brazile’s Reaction When Chris Christie Said his Wife Paid $29 for Toilet Paper

*Democratic strategist Donna Brazile and former Republican Gov. Chris Christie got into it on Sunday after he claimed that his wife pays $29 for toilet paper.

During a panel discussion about President Joe Biden’s agenda on ABC’s “This Week,” Christie said: “Let me give you an example of what normal people really care about. I mean, first, they go to the gas station and as much as the Biden administration is against fossil fuels, until further notice we’re going to be using them … So they go to the gas station and the prices are way too high.”

“I will tell you something,” he continued. “My wife just told me three days ago she walked into the supermarket and she picked up a big pack of toilet paper and she said to me, ‘Do you know how much this cost me today? $29. $29!”

“Was she at Costco?” Brazile asked.

“She wasn’t at the Costco. She was at the supermarket,” Christie explained. “But here’s the thing. Normal people who go out there and they see they’re paying $29 for that. Guess who they’re blaming. They’re blaming Joe Biden.”

Brazile countered: “Inflation has been going up for the last three year. You’ve got to be smart when you go out and shop today. OK? Whether you’re looking for Jiffy cornbread, which used to be three for a dollar and it went up to 87 cents or if you’re buying gas. If you buy it in the inner city, it’s 10 cents more than if you go out further out.”

“Is that the Democratic slogan?” Christie interrupted. “We’re going to raise your prices but be smart about it. Run on that.”

“I’m just telling you my experience of shopping,” Brazile continued. “You’ve got to be a smart shopper.”

Watch below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Search States With Lowest Minimum Wage Relative to Cost of Living