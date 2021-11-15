Lil Nas X: Queer Grammy Winner is One of GQ’s Men of the Year

*There is no doubt that #LilNasX has been having yet another unforgettable year. From his social media presence, to the conversations that have taken place surrounding the visuals of his songs, and even the release of his debut album, 2021 has gone down in the books for Montero.

On Monday, #GQMagazine announced Lil Nas X as their first cover star for the 2021 Men of the Year list. In his interview, Lil Nas X talked about his dating life, his impact within the industry, and of course his music.

When it came to discussing whether it was hard to bring his family into his music he said, “It was a difficult decision because initially, when I came into the music industry, I never wanted anything about my family life or home life to be out there. But then, as the pandemic was going on, I was kind of thinking, We’re all human beings. We all have similar experiences. I’m sure there’s somebody out there with the exact same situation as me. So I might as well open up my life.

Wait! There’s MORE. Scroll down below the IG post to learn how the rap scene is changing with the advent of queer stars like himself.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Howard University Reaches Agreement with Student Protesters Over Mold, Rodent Problem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Like we said up top, there’s more. For instance, Lil Nas X has no problem opening opens up about being proudly, openly gay, and how the rap scene is changing with the advent of LGBTQ stars like himself, as well as the rise of women in the genre.

“The whole landscape is very hypermasculine,” Nas says. “It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now. I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening. There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”