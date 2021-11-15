Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Lil Nas X ‘Feels Bad’ for DaBaby After Outrage Over Rapper’s Homophobic Rant

By Ny MaGee
0

*Lil Nas X said he “feels bad” for rapper DaBaby following the backlash over the homophobic comments the rapper made at Rolling Loud Miami over the summer.

Speaking to Jeremy O. Harris for GQ, which named Lil Nas X one of its Men of the Year for 2021, the entertainer expressed sympathy for DaBaby following the backlash over his anti-gay remarks.

In case you missed it, back in July, DaBaby caught major heat for comments he made about AIDS during his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby said during his live performance. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

READ MORE: Watch Lil Nas X Confront Ex-Boyfriend on Dramatic ‘Maury’ Appearance [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQ (@gq)

In the GQ feature, Lil Nas X said of the DaBaby’s controversy,  “I’m not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he’s able to. But I don’t know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine. It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now.”

He went on to note optimism that hip-hop will become less homophobic in the future, especially as more down-low rappers come out of the closet.

“I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening. There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking,” said Nas X.

Read the full Lil Nas X GQ profile here.

Previous articleLil Nas X: Queer Grammy Winner is One of GQ’s Men of the Year
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO