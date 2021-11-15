Lil Nas X ‘Feels Bad’ for DaBaby After Outrage Over Rapper’s Homophobic Rant

*Lil Nas X said he “feels bad” for rapper DaBaby following the backlash over the homophobic comments the rapper made at Rolling Loud Miami over the summer.

Speaking to Jeremy O. Harris for GQ, which named Lil Nas X one of its Men of the Year for 2021, the entertainer expressed sympathy for DaBaby following the backlash over his anti-gay remarks.

In case you missed it, back in July, DaBaby caught major heat for comments he made about AIDS during his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby said during his live performance. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

In the GQ feature, Lil Nas X said of the DaBaby’s controversy, “I’m not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he’s able to. But I don’t know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine. It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now.”

He went on to note optimism that hip-hop will become less homophobic in the future, especially as more down-low rappers come out of the closet.

“I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening. There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking,” said Nas X.

Read the full Lil Nas X GQ profile here.