Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeCommentaryColumns
Columns

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Fake Tears: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers |WATCH

By riversteff
0

*I saw a social media post the other day from someone that read, “I want to live in a country where people like Colin Kaepernick are considered heroes, instead of a country where people like Kyle Rittenhouse are considered heroes. 

My response to that person: You might want to consider moving out of the United States. Because most people in this country admire the actions of Rittenhouse more than they do the actions of Kaepernick.

As much as some White people say they want equal opportunity and equal justice for everyone in America, when inconvenient truths are revealed, these same White people find every excuse to defend the indefensible.

The inconvenient truth of a teenage killer is one of them. And when all else fails, the fake tears start to flow. Click on the video above to hear why I think Kyle Rittenhouse faked his tearful testimony.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: America’s Got A Problem – Kyle Rittenhouse Exposes What it is | VIDEO

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

Previous articleChaka Khan and Stephanie Mills Set to Contend At Verzuz Presents ‘A Night for the Queens’
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO