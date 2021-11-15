Kyle Rittenhouse’s Fake Tears: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers |WATCH

*I saw a social media post the other day from someone that read, “I want to live in a country where people like Colin Kaepernick are considered heroes, instead of a country where people like Kyle Rittenhouse are considered heroes.

My response to that person: You might want to consider moving out of the United States. Because most people in this country admire the actions of Rittenhouse more than they do the actions of Kaepernick.

As much as some White people say they want equal opportunity and equal justice for everyone in America, when inconvenient truths are revealed, these same White people find every excuse to defend the indefensible.

The inconvenient truth of a teenage killer is one of them. And when all else fails, the fake tears start to flow. Click on the video above to hear why I think Kyle Rittenhouse faked his tearful testimony.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.