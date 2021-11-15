Monday, November 15, 2021
Jenelle Evans Loses Clothing Line After Slamming LeBron James Over Rittenhouse Trial

By Ny MaGee
Janelle Evans and LeBron James
Photo via Twitter

*“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans has reportedly lost a deal with a clothing company after she clapped back at LeBron James for criticizing accused teen killer Kyle Rittenhouse.

The NBA star took to Twitter last week to reply to a video of the 18-year-old Rittenhouse crying on the stand in court during his murder trial. 

“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James wrote, referring to Rittenhouse pretending to cry. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

Evans fired back with, “Next time there’s grown adults making fun of your kids.. don’t try and defend them when you act the same way,” the reality star wrote via Twitter.

She then took aim at James’ acting career. “My kids watched Space Jam and looked up to you. Now I know what type of person you are.”

READ MORE: LeBron James Trolls ‘Killer Kyle’ Rittenhouse Over Boo-Hoo-ing in Court – ‘What Tears?????’

Fans of Evans were quick to slam her for defending Rittenhouse, who traveled from Illinois to Kenosha Wisconsin, where he allegedly illegally acquired a weapon that he used to shoot three Black Lives Matter protestors, killing two of them.

The backlash caught the attention of on-demand fashion brand Fashion SewSewYou, which joined forces with the MTV star on a fitness and loungewear collection. Evans had been promoting her line for weeks in preparation for its November 17th launch, but following her comments to LeBron James, the collection has been canceled.

“Been crying all morning. Sorry to let everyone down but the company SewSewYou has dropped and cancelled my clothing line due to haters 😞💔 #Heartbroken,” she tweeted. 

Prior to getting canceled, Evans took to TikTok to show a small clip of her new clothes, but fans were not impressed. She claimed the times were “made from luxury material and the best craftsmanship I’ve ever seen. Created with the most sustainable clothing and on-demand.”

However, most fans weren’t feeling it, with one Reddit user commenting: “Why does the material look like cheap craft felt?”

Another added: “That looks like a jail jumpsuit,” while one chimed in, “This suit is so unflattering.”

A third said, “It’s cheap material for what I’m guessing will be a high price,” with one coming in, “Big old nope!”

Evans is reportedly planning to move forward with her clothing collection without her partners at SewSewYou.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

