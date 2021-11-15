Monday, November 15, 2021
Howard University Reaches Agreement with Student Protesters Over Mold, Rodent Problem

By Ny MaGee
*Students at Howard University are still camped out at the Blackburn Center, where many are protesting until the mold and rodent problem is addressed at the dorms. 

We previously reported… Howard University reportedly has a mold problem that many students are speaking out about. Mold has been identified in at least 38 dorm rooms out of 2,700 total rooms on campus, per NBC News. Students have reported to the university and shared on social media mold in the dorms, Wi-Fi connection problems, dining halls infested with rats and roaches. 

The school issued a statement to CNN, noting that there has been some dialogue with the students about their demands.

“We are hopeful the measure we have taken, including listening and communicating with students, supplementing resources within our residence halls through our Hyper Care initiative, and inviting faculty, alumni and student leadership to participate in board committee meetings with voting power will set us on a path toward peaceful resolution.”

A month after Howard University students began protesting the living conditions, officials said in a tweet on Monday that “Howard University is pleased to announce we have come to an agreement with the students who occupied Blackburn, and will share a longer message from Dr. Wayne Frederick on this topic later today.”

Since August, students at Howard have been demanding better living conditions at the university’s dorms. 

Students are demanding that the mold be removed from dorms, water damage repaired and expired air filters replaced.

“Everybody in here is pretty adamant on staying until our demands are met. Our demands are not demanding, they’re very simple. I feel it’s basic rights as a student based off the tuition we pay,” said Jasmine Joof, a 19-year-old sophomore at the HBCU.

Howard University officials previously said the students that are complaining are exaggerating about their living conditions on campus.

