DaBaby Did What?! – Rapper Called Police on GF DaniLeigh While on Instagram Live | WATCH

*While you were sleeping, #Dababy and #danileigh set instagram on fire!

The rumors are true, rapper #DaBaby and on-again, off-again girlfriend #DaniLeigh seemingly confirm that the two had a baby together after reports of them arguing on Instagram Live went viral.

DaBaby allegedly got ahold of DaniLeighs phone and started recording what seemed to be her feeding their child in bed.

On the Instagram Live you could hear the insults that they were hurling at each other before DaBaby called DaniLeigh a “crazy girl” and ended the Live.

Shortly after, another clip shows DaniLeigh being asked to leave the home by police.

DaBaby went live on his IG during an argument with Dani Leigh👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/HSFkIied96 — All Def Music (@AllDefMusic) November 15, 2021

After the incident, DaBaby wrote a lengthy statement claiming he wants to “swiftly remove himself from any of the “hostile” behavior put on display.”

He continued, “Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Wait! There’s more.

As TMZ reports, it’s unclear what exactly led up to all the drama … but as was noted up top, at some point in the night, DB started filming DL trying to nurse the kid while in bed, and seemed to be aggravating to the new mother.

DaniLeigh told him to stop, and even tried putting a pillow up between them … which DaBaby seems to swipe away so she can be in view of the camera. Eventually, DaniLeigh took over from her phone — and it shows the cops had been called — apparently at DB’s behest.