Monday, November 15, 2021
Former NBAer Corey Benjamin Apologizes After Teen Daughter Assaults Rival Athlete [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Corey Benjamin

*The teen daughter of ex-Chicago Bulls player Corey Benjamin could be facing some serious criminal charges after she sucker-punched a 15-year-old girl.

The incident occurred at a girls basketball tournament in Orange County and the moment was caught on camera. 

Per SandraRose.com, “Benjamin’s daughter, who has not been identified because she’s a minor, sucker-punched Lauryn Ham during a girls basketball tournament in Orange County,” the outlet writes. 

Lauryn’s mother Alice Ham shared the video on Instagram, captioning the clip: “THIS… this right here makes me SICK to my stomach. This happened to MY DAUGHTER at her game yesterday. There is absolutely no place for something like this in basketball, I don’t care how famous you are!!”

Alice Ham says the mother of Benjamin’s 14-year-old daughter told the teenager to punch Lauryn.

“This mom told her daughter to ‘go and hit her’ and my kid gets an unprovoked sucker punch. I’m sorry but it’s everything that’s wrong with youth sports. The girl and her mom showed absolutely no remorse and offered no apology. Youth sports needs to change.”

Alice says her daughter suffered a concussion and has not been able to attend school for days since the assault. 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alice Ham (@hammyalice)

“Of course I was in total shock,” she told Eyewitness News. “Just couldn’t believe that could happen to my child.”

“You always see things on video and you never think it could happen to you. To actually see it and know that was my kid just hurt me so bad.”

Alice Ham has filed a report against the juvenile, who allegedly has a history of physically assaulting opposing players. She was suspended for punching two rival athletes during a basketball tournament in September, according to the report.

“My understanding is that organization that held the tournament [in September] banned her and suspended her from any other tournaments in their organization,” said Kevin Hahn, an attorney representing Lauryn Ham.

“I want the daughter and the mom held accountable,” Alice said. “Because this type of behavior is reprehensible and cannot happen in youth sports.”

“It can’t happen outside of youth sports. If this was taken out of the context and it happens on the street, it rises to the level of assault and battery. This is exactly what it is. The mom incites violence upon my child. And that is never OK. I want the mom to be held accountable for her actions.”

Corey Benjamin has apologized to Alice and her daughter.

“This is not how I raised my daughter,” said Benjamin. “To the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and I am praying for your complete healing both physically and emotionally,” he said.

“As a father, I’m shocked and disappointed at my daughter’s behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds. Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires.

“My daughter made a mistake. One that she will need to make right. I am committed to getting my daughter any help she may need and support her in taking accountability for her conduct.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

