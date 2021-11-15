Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills Set to Contend At Verzuz Presents ‘A Night for the Queens’

*In case you ain’t know (as the kids say), Verzuz is still kickin’ it. Upcoming is a battle between hip hoppers Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony and Three Six Mafia. That’s set to go down on Thursday, December 2.

However, what’s also got a lot folks, including us, all excited, was the announcement that came on Saturday (11-12-21) that Verzuz has set a soulful matchup featuring two R&B legends. And they are no joke, either.

According Verzuz’s tweet, Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills will headline “A night for the Queens,” live from The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles this Thursday, November 18.

If you want to see Chaka and Stephanie go at each other in-person, you can get tickets now at Verzuztv.com. If you can’t make it to the show, the event will be livestreamed via Triller and Instagram Live.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘It Was So Random’: Snoop Dogg Works Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru in Arkansas, Stunning Drivers (Watch)

A night for the QUEENS!! Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills 🔥 LIVE from LA! 11/18 5PM PT

🎟 https://t.co/hViUguBvSL This special Holiday #VERZUZ is brought to you by #HallmarkMahogany. Use code Sign & Send™, to drop a handwritten note into a real Mahogany card this Holiday Season. pic.twitter.com/x4enN0yfOL — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) November 14, 2021



Here’s more via Revolt:

Similar to the Bone-Thugs and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz, the matchup between Mills and Khan has reportedly been in the works for some time. In June — while promoting new music on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club,” Mills mentioned that her team tried reaching out to Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to set up a Verzuz between herself and Khan.

“I think we tried. George, who’s Chaka’s manager and my manager reached out to them but they weren’t interested,” she said at the time. Later in the interview, Mills’ manager interjects and informs the singer that both parties were actively working on making the Verzuz battle happen. “Oh now they want to do it. Fuck ‘em. I don’t want to do it,” Mills said jokingly. “Now they want to do it…”

Nevertheless, Khan brings a catalogue filled with three decades worth of hits. Songs like “I’m Every Woman,” “Love You All My Lifetime,” “Ain’t Nobody,” ”Sweet Thing,” “What Cha’ Gonna Do For Me,” “Eye to Eye,” and “Through the Fire” will definitely have viewers singing along.

Mills enters the match with an equally impressive resume. Fans will likely hear her perform tracks such as “I Feel Good All Over,” “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” “The Medicine Song,” “Never Knew Love Like This,” “Put Your Body In It,” “Feel the Fire” and her standout from The Wiz, “Home.”

Again, it’s going down between Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills in their Verzuz battle this Thursday, Nov 18 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles at 5pm Pacific. It’ll be streamed live via Triller and Instagram Live.

The event is being powered by Hallmark Mahogany