Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

CDC No Longer Aiming For Herd Immunity Goal Amid Vaccine Hesitancy

By Ny MaGee
0

*As the war against unvaccinated Americans continues, health officials now claim vaccine hesitancy is the main obstacle in achieving herd immunity.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has pushed for achieving herd immunity. According to the Mayo Clinic, herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected — not just those who are immune.

Americans have been told that once 70% to 85% of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19, the virus will go away. Now, the CDC is moving away from its herd immunity goal, LA Times reports. 

“Thinking that we’ll be able to achieve some kind of threshold where there’ll be no more transmission of infections may not be possible,” said Dr. Jefferson Jones, a medical officer on the CDC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Task Force.

READ MORE: California Begins Rollout of COVID Shots for Children 5 to 11

Anti-vaxxer - No to COVID Vaccine - Getty
Anti-vaxxer – No to COVID Vaccine – Getty

Here’s more from LA Times:

Vaccines have been quite effective at preventing cases of COVID-19 that lead to severe illness and death, but none has proved reliable at blocking transmission of the virus, Jones noted. Recent evidence has also made clear that the immunity provided by vaccines can wane in a matter of months. The result is that even if vaccination were universal, the coronavirus would probably continue to spread.

“We would discourage” thinking in terms of “a strict goal,” said Dr. Jones.

“It’s a science-communications problem,” said Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the CDC’s COVID-19 response.

“We said, based on our experience with other diseases, that when you get up to 70% to 80%, you often get herd immunity,” he said.

“It has a lot of tricks up its sleeve, and it’s repeatedly challenged us,” he said of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “It’s impossible to predict what herd immunity will be in a new pathogen until you reach herd immunity.”

The CDC’s new approach will see public health officials redefining success as ongoing low rates of new infections and deaths.

“We want clean, easy answers, and sometimes they exist,” John Brooks said. “But on this one, we’re still learning.”

Previous articleChloe Bailey Divides Internet With Thirst-Trap Video of Herself Sucking Lollipop (Watch)
Next articleJenelle Evans Loses Clothing Line After Slamming LeBron James Over Rittenhouse Trial
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

‘It Was A Terrifying Experience!’ – La La Anthony on Her Emergency Heart Surgery

Social Heat

‘He was Not Responsible for This’: Travis Scott spokesperson on Deadly Astroworld Concert | WATCH

Social Heat

Full Circle: Cam Newton Signs to Go Back to the Panthers⁠

Social Heat

Straight, No Chaser: Arbery Trial Lawyer Won’t Stand for Black Pastors in Courtroom! | WATCH

Social Heat

Ex-NFLer Adam ‘PacMan’ Jones Gets Jail Time for Involvement in Large Bar Brawl

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO