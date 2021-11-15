Monday, November 15, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Lying Rapper

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

We all know the A-list rapper found out that night. He watched it happen and rushed out. Prior to lawyering up, he said he found out at an after party. Now, after lawyering up, he didn’t find out until the next day, despite the entire world knowing about it the previous night. Liars are going to lie.

Can you guess who the A-list rapper is? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

