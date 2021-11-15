BLIND ITEM: The Lying Rapper

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

We all know the A-list rapper found out that night. He watched it happen and rushed out. Prior to lawyering up, he said he found out at an after party. Now, after lawyering up, he didn’t find out until the next day, despite the entire world knowing about it the previous night. Liars are going to lie.

Can you guess who the A-list rapper is? Sound off in the comments.