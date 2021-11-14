Sunday, November 14, 2021
Young M.A. Goes Ga-Ga Over Halle Berry | WATCH

By EurWebWriter
0

*There are levels to everything. This also applies to celebrity status.

Take, for example, Halle Berry is a household name. Oscar Award-winning and all that legendary beauty.

Well, then there’s Young M.A., a popular 29-year-old, male-identified hip-hop star, who has some bangers to be certain, but even she was taken aback by her first encounter with Halle.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Inaugural Jazz Music Awards: Celebrating the Spirit of Jazz is Set for October 2022

Young M.A.
Young M.A. / Getty Images for BET)

“Oh my gosh, oh my gosh… y’all don’t understand,” as she seemingly blushes when Berry embraces her with a hug.

“Woah, oh my…” Young M.A said to Berry, before lowering her head briefly so the two could touch cheek-to-cheek.

By the way, Young M.A. went viral in July after saying she wanted to have a baby, according to Vlad TV.

“I want a boy first, then a girl. That’s it. I’d rather a boy first,” she said.

“I told my girl this. I’d rather a boy first, because he’d be the one taking care of his little sister and he got to hold it down. That’s how it was with me and my brother.”

As you can imagine, Young M.A.’s comments prompted speculation that she was pregnant. She later clarified that her girlfriend would carry the child, since she – Young M.A. – identifies as a male, SandraRose reports.

The rapper, born Katorah Kasanova Marrero, is best known for her hit single “Ooouuu.”

Young M.A. is one of several artists appearing on the soundtrack for Berry’s new Neflix film “Bruised.” Also appearing on the album re Cardi B, the City Girls and Latto, among many others.

It may be the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack that I can remember, and I’ve been around for a minute.

And it you don’t know, Berry’s “Bruised” will be available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 19.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

