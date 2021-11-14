Sunday, November 14, 2021
White TikToker (@TheMaggiePie) ‘Drags’ Her Euro-Sisters in Quasi-Hotep Babel

A white woman TikTok user who goes by the name of *adjusts glasses and squints* @themaggpie took to social media to tell her favorite white women a thing or two about themselves compared to Black women. Her comments are below.

“White women have no internal power, they wield the power of the men around them,” she began. “White women are intimidated by and jealous of the divine feminine within the Indigenous and Black communities and the internal power that that brings with them.”

It sounds all well and good when white allies step up in defense of black lives. However, we’d be remise in not reminding our readers how this phenomenon can often go awry. It is at THAT juncture where the ally feels he/she/they are a proxy for the oppressed and thus can speak and act on their behalf.  Rachel Dolezal is a PRIME example.

“White women didn’t have autonomy for a long time so we were taught to sexually exploit ourselves and emotionally manipulate those around us,” she continued.

This video has over 117,000 likes. It also got 7,000 comments at the time of this article.

She got a bunch o’ black folks on her page and she wears leopard print. I’ll let y’all do with that as you will.

