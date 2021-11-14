Sunday, November 14, 2021
Kevin Samuels and Brittany Renner: A Social Media Match Made in Hell | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
Kevin Samuels - Brittany Renner
Kevin Samuels – Brittany Renner / Instagram

*The one the Internet’s biggest beneficiaries of the war between the sexes has been spotted hitched up with one of the more controversial Instagram models.

That’s right, Kevin Samuels and all the sh*t he talks about suitable women, is reportedly being linked up with Brittany Renner, as if you really GAF.

Indeed, the two were reportedly spotted shopping together recently (reports SandraRose.com). Samuel, who often brutally “counsels” women who CALL HIM with advice on how to attract a “high value.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘It Was A Terrifying Experience!’ – La La Anthony on Her Emergency Heart Surgery

Renner, who was the babymama for NBA player PJ Washington, denied rumors that she trapped him into the child. That seemed like it was just last week. Yet, here we are in the news with a story that is decidedly NOT news.

“You asked me to move in with you. You wanted me to have your child at 22-years-old. And here we are. I told you, ‘I’m ok to wait. I’m not in a rush.’

“You’re old enough to ride this ride. You want to f–k with me… so why are we babying men that are making a decision for themselves. I was on birth control up until I had a conversation with my baby father… I have no reason to lie about anything that I have done or the person that I am and I believe in full transparency.”

Now, one thing we’re not going to sit here and do is pretend that men are not falling all over themselves for Brittany Renner and that any man reading his wouldn’t also fall for the rather beautiful woman. However, Samuels appears to not be following his own advice regarding “high value” women.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

