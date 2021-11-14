Sunday, November 14, 2021
Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One to Drop New Music with The Game | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
Big Daddy Kane - KRS-One
*According to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur over at Allhiphop.com, Big Daddy Kane and KRS One are using the wave of interest that resulted in their Verzuz battle to put out new music together that features The Game.

The song, which was originally recorded ten years ago, was completed two weeks after their duel of hits at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn.

The song has not been released and we don’t know when it slated to hit the streets.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Anthony Davis Rips 7-6 Lakers: 'A Championship Team? Not Us Right Now'

The Game
During the interview, Big Daddy Kane reveals some previously unknown details about Verzuz. Particularly about the number of songs each artist was to use.

Also, why Mister Cee didn’t DJ for him and why Scoob, his long time dancer for than 30 years, wasn’t there either.

Kane also alludes to the GOD MC Rakim without actually mentioning his name. Nope, he never once said his name, which was interesting. Jigsaw didn’t push the issue … he seemed to respect the fact that Kane wasn’t saying it. Anyway, he basically says that Rakim is best suited for Verzuz ON THE PHONE, not the live performance.

If you know Allhiphop.com then you also know that Chuck won’t leave any hip-hop stone unturned while asking questions that we all want answers to on our favorite emcees.

Check out the interview above.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

