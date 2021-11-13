The Pulse of Entertainment: Next Wave of Superstars Perform at ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference

*“Thank you so much for the opportunity that I was given…it was amazing,” said Mine’ Okoloko, Cornell University student who won both the vocal and songwriting talent competition categories at the 22nd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference held recently via Zoom. Mine’ walked away with the “ULMII Best Vocalist & Songwriting” Award and a chance to take advantage of over $16,000 valued in products and services.

Mine’ performed a song she wrote while in high school for the nine entertainment industry professionals serving on the panel and those in the attendance. Aside from the National Talent Competition, the conference also offered a Professional Talent Showcase, and the program opens with a Q & A Session to give attendees and talent an opportunity to present questions to the panelists. The showcase offered performances from “working” performers signed to independent record labels and management companies, which consisted of British Columbia Pop star Ashley Pater (Rosner Management); Chicago rapper Wae (Atlas Elite Entertainment); Cincinnati rap duo CrayZ (Blaze 4 Glory Music Group), and Chicago Hip-Hop/R&B’s Shardella (Atlas Elite Entertainment). The Professional Talent Showcase was presented by Atlas Elite Entertainment (AEE) and Blaze 4 Glory Music Group (B4GMG).

“Thanks…for having me and my artists Wae and Shardella. We appreciate you,” said panelist Angel Sessions, co-owner of the Atlas Elite Entertainment imprint, to conference Founder and Moderator Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA) after the event. A platinum selling R&B/Gospel singer/songwriter, Sessions said to the performers, “Thanks to all the talent…you all rock!”

“It was great listening to all of you,” said Will Jones, head of Blaze 4 Glory Music Group, to the talent. “And thank you Eunice for the opportunity.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Inaugural Jazz Music Awards: Celebrating the Spirit of Jazz is Set for October 2022

The “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) Entertainment Conference is held twice a year, starting the year out in Baltimore and ending the year in Los Angeles. Before the 2020 pandemic the Baltimore ULMII was held in Security Square Mall and the Los Angeles ULMII was last held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Since then, “ULMII” has been held via Zoom, which has opened up the conference’s stage to talent outside of Baltimore and Los Angeles.

“Thanks again for everything,” said Jay Wiz, half of the rap duo CrayZ, after the ULMII Entertainment Conference.

The winners of this years’ Baltimore ULMII – Houston rapper Lil’ Hyste (ULMII Best Songwriter) and Mississippi Classical/R&B singer/songwriter Ace (ULMII Best Vocalist) – opened the entertainment conference up with a performance of their winning selection. Ace returned to close the event, performing his new single.

“Awesome show guys,” said Ace to all the talent after the event.

Lil’ Hyste said to Eunice, “Thank you for the opportunity!”

The panelists consisted of Digital Magazine Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); head of G Sharp Records Black Music Award winner Vincent Gross (VincentGrossMusic.com); artist manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); co-owner of Atlas Elite Entertainment record label Angel Sessions (AtlasEliteEntertainment.com); actor/image consultant Steven Littles (StevenLittles.com); award winning actor (DreamWorks, PBS)/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Broadway/Metropolitan Opera House Soprano Prima Donna Cheryl Warfield (MoreOpera.com); Media Personality, Model, and Retailer Melody Trice (MelodyTrice.com), and Houston Judge Dedra Davis, who had a last minute obligation, but still stopped by briefly. Shanachie Entertainment saxophonist Dr. Marion Meadows’ (Norman Brown) plane was delayed so he landed too late to attend, but confirmed being a panelist at the next ULMII to be held from Baltimore via Zoom Saturday, April 16, 2022!

“Thank you so much for having me.” – Melody Trice (“The Melody Trice Show”)

“Thank you Eunice!” – Cheryl Warfield (A.D.V.A.N.)

“Lots of fun! Thank you for having me.” – Vincent Gross (G Sharp Records)

The 22nd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference was hosted by radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM) and stand-up comedian Heather Hatton (Amazon Prime). Harvey will be back to host the next ULMII Entertainment Conference from Baltimore.

“Thank you! I enjoyed it.” – Heather Hatton

“It was great!” – Doresa Harvey

Sponsors of the Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference include AEE, B4GMG, MoreOpera.com, EURweb.com, StevenLittles.com, ShopTopShelfBoutique.com, MelodyTrice.com, LmtdAccess.com, MusicLW.com, UGHits.com, VincentGrossMusic.com, DustDemAFF.com, MarionMeadows.com, ThePulseofEntertainment.com, Freelance Associates, PRSA, Anthony-Michael.com, ImaginationLunchbox.com, Ashley Pater, LawyersRock.com, and Superstar Entertainment. www.UpliftingMinds2.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference