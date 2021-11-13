Saturday, November 13, 2021
‘He was Not Responsible for This’: Travis Scott spokesperson on Deadly Astroworld Concert | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Travis Scott - Stephanie Rawlings-Blake (Getty-CBS News)
Travis Scott – Stephanie Rawlings-Blake (Getty-CBS News)

*As more details come about following the unfortunate events that took place last week at #TravisScott‘s annual #AstroworldFestival, his spokesperson has verbally spoken out on his behalf.

On Friday, former Baltimore Mayor and Travis’ current spokesperson #StephanieRawlings joined #GayleKing on @cbsmornings to help express his sorrow following the situation, and also his plans on helping those affected by the tragedies.

Stephanie addressed the narrative that what happened at the festival was Travis’ fault and said, “They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are, have the authority to stop the concert, were the executive producer and the concert producer. He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.”

Rawlings-Blake said that Scott had no idea how deadly the Houston concert had become “until well later, hours and hours later.” She added he had stopped multiple times to get a sense of what was happening but that he could not fully tell.

Asked if Scott had reached out to the grieving families following last week’s concert, Rawlings-Blake answered, “Oh, absolutely.”

“He’s reached out to all of the families. I’ve reached out to the latest unfortunate victim to let them know that in their time, he’s there — he’s here to help if they want it,” she added.

