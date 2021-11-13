Saturday, November 13, 2021
Dennis Rodman Shares Rare Moment with Daughter Trinity

Dennis Rodman & daughter Trinity - Getty
*Young men who are arrogant often become older men who are remorseful. Indeed, others still would do anything get back time lost to the pursuit of just being a total a**hole.

While we aren’t sure what the overall situation with between former NBA rebounding champion Dennis Rodman and his daughter, 19-year-old Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman.

Trinity took to Instagram with a photo of the two embracing, which was taken after the elder Rodman surprised Trinity at a playoff game against the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League (TK)

“This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis Rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything,” Trinity captioned her post.

“My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things,” the professional soccer player shared. “I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Halle Berry Opens up About Beauty, Boxing and Survival on 'CBS Sunday Morning' VIDEO

 

Trinity: “We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does.”

Trinity is something of a star herself, for those that don’t know. Last April she made history as the youngest American goal scorer in league history.

“He was an amazing athlete, and I got those genes from him, but I’m excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just as Rodman’s daughter,” she said. “I’m excited to pave my own path and get better throughout this journey.”

Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

