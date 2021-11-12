Friday, November 12, 2021
HomeNews
News

Shaq Reveals Surprising Reason He Turned Down Major Role in ‘The Green Mile’

By Ny MaGee
0

*Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed that he was offered a prominent movie role but turned it down for a reason that may surprise you.

Shaq joined Andrew Marchand and John Ourand on their sports media podcast this week and shared that he was offered the role of John Coffey in the Oscar-winning film “The Green Mile.” The role was famously played by the late Michael Clarke Duncan.

“I didn’t want to play the down-South African American guy during slavery,” Shaq explained. “I didn’t want to play that role. But the guy who played it, Michael Clarke Duncan, did an excellent job. I think I made the right decision because he did way better than I could have done, but I got offered that role.”

Watch Shaq tell it in the clip below.

READ MORE: Shaquille O’Neal Offers $5K Reward for Gunman Who Shot Cop in Georgia

“The Green Mile” was written and directed by Frank Darabont and based on Stephen King’s 1996 novel of the same name. It stars Tom Hanks as a death row prison guard during the Great Depression and Clarke Duncan plays an inmate at the prison. The film grossed $286 million and was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best-supporting actor for Clarke Duncan at the 2000 Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, in related news, O’Neal has contributed $5,000 to the $30,000 reward to find the gunman who shot a Georgia police officer.

Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai, 38, was shot Thursday evening while responding to a domestic disturbance call in McDonough, Georgia. A massive manhunt is now underway for 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, who allegedly shot the officer while Desai was making an arrest.

Desai survived the shooting but remains in critical condition, according to CBS News.

The reward is being partially funded by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Office, Crime Stoppers Atlanta and Shaq who has lived in Henry County for five years. 

The NBA icon was hired by the sheriff’s department as the director of community engagement in February.

Previous articleChappelle Canceled! Alma Mater Drops Fundraiser with Comedian – Students Aren’t Feeling Him
Next articleThe Inaugural Jazz Music Awards: Celebrating the Spirit of Jazz is Set for October 2022
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Straight, No Chaser: Arbery Trial Lawyer Won’t Stand for Black Pastors in Courtroom! | WATCH

Social Heat

Ex-NFLer Adam ‘PacMan’ Jones Gets Jail Time for Involvement in Large Bar Brawl

Social Heat

Terrence J’s Big Scare: Escaped Attempted Follow Home Robbery – Says He was Shot At | VIDEO

Social Heat

Tennessee Pastor Tackles Gunman (Dezire Baganda) During Sunday Church Service⁠ | DramaticVideo

Social Heat

The Woman Wanted in Execution-style Slaying of A NYC Mother Arrested in Florida | VIDEO

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO