Maxwell to Accept ‘Legend’ Honor at the 2021 ‘Soul Train Awards’ from BET | VIDEO

*Three-time GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Maxwell will receive the ‘Legend’ award at the 2021 “Soul Train Awards.” Award-winning and multiplatinum singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and author Ashanti will be the recipient of the ‘Lady of Soul’ honor. The 2021 “Soul Train Awards” premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career,” said Maxwell. “I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”

“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree,” said Ashanti. “This is a full circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

Additionally, BET has released the official nominations for the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” recognizing the best in Soul and R&B, which will also celebrate Soul Train’s 50th anniversary.

H.E.R. leads the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” nominations with an impressive eight nods for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award (x2),’ ‘Best Collaboration (x2),’ and ‘Video of the Year’. Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown garnered the second most nods with six nominations each. Jazmine Sullivan’s nods include ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and ‘Video of the Year’. Chris Brown’s nods include ‘Best R&B/Soul Male Artist,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration (x2),’ and ‘Video of the Year.’

Wiz Kid and TEMS are the third highest with five nods each, followed by Blxst with four nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Doja Cat, and Yung Bleu each have three nods.

Dynamic best-friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will return as co-hosts of the 2021 “Soul Train Awards,” bringing their irreplaceable energy and hilarious comedic talents to this year’s show.

About Maxwell

Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. The soul singer redefined soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut on Columbia Music, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite. It earned GRAMMY® nominations, double-platinum status and RIAA gold for the single “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).”

Platinum albums Embrya (1998) and Maxwell Now (2001) followed. After an eight-year break between album releases, BLACKsummers’night (2009) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two GRAMMY® awards, including Best R&B Album. To date, Maxwell has achieved 4 platinum album certifications from the RIAA. His last album blackSUMMERS’night, the second installment of his musical trilogy, earned Maxwell his third-GRAMMY® (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”) an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).

About Ashanti

Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and author Ashanti has been tapped to receive the seventh annual Soul Train ‘Lady of Soul’ Award. Among her numerous accolades, Ashanti has received several Soul Train Awards throughout her illustrious career, including R&B/Soul Album – Female, Independent R&B/Soul Performance, two awards for R&B/ Soul Single – Female and the Lady of Soul Awards’ Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year Award.

Ashanti’s expansive multiplatinum discography has brought her to the top of the charts, meriting eight Billboard awards and a GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary R&B Album (Ashanti). She was the first female to make Billboard history by having her first three chart entries land in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, a feat previously accomplished only by The Beatles. With a career that spans decades, Ashanti has established herself as a staple in music and will also receive a Star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 2022.

BET Soul joins the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” celebration by dedicating a full hour to each honoree’s collection of music videos. Watch many of their iconic music videos, including Ashanti’s “Foolish,” “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby),” “Baby” and Maxwell’s “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” “Pretty Wings,” “Lifetime” starting today at 6 PM ET. Check local listings.

The 2021 “Soul Train Awards” presented by BET, will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show, with Jamal Noisette VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan–Clay will serve as Executive Producers of the 2021 “Soul Train Awards.”

The complete list of nominees for the 2021 “Soul Train Awards”:

BEST NEW ARTIST

BLXST

CAPELLA GREY

MORRAY

TEMS

TONE STITH

YUNG BLEU

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

ANTHONY HAMILTON

ASHANTI

CHARLIE WILSON

THE ISLEY BROTHERS

JAM & LEWIS

T-PAIN

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ALICIA KEYS

DOJA CAT

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

JHENÉ AIKO

SZA

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

BLXST

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

LUCKY DAYE

TANK

USHER

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON

JAMES FORTUNE

KELLY PRICE

KIRK FRANKLIN

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

TASHA COBBS LEONARD

SONG OF THE YEAR

BLXST FEAT. TY DOLLA $IGN & TYGA – CHOSEN

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

H.E.R. – DAMAGE

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS

WIZ KID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE

YUNG BLEU FEAT. DRAKE – YOU’RE MINES STILL

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BLXST – NO LOVE LOST

DOJA CAT – PLANET HER

GIVEON – WHEN IT’S ALL SAID AND DONE… TAKE TIME

H.E.R. – BACK OF MY MIND

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – HEAUX TALES

WIZKID – MADE IN LAGOS

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

CAN’T LET IT SHOW – WRITTEN BY: KATE BUSH, DURRELL BABBS (TANK)

COME THROUGH – WRITTEN BY: CARL MCCORMICK, CHRIS BROWN, H.E.R., KELVIN WOOTEN, MICHAEL L. WILLIAMS II, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R. FEAT. CHRIS BROWN)

DAMAGE – WRITTEN BY: ANTHONY CLEMONS JR., CARL MCCORMICK, H.E.R., JAMES HARRIS, JEFF GITELMAN, TERRY LEWIS, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R.)

ESSENCE – WRITTEN BY: AYODEJI IBRAHIM BALOGUN, ONIKO EDDIE UZEZI, ONIKO EVAWERO, RICHARD ISONG, TEMILADE OPENIYI (WIZKID FEAT. TEMS)

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN – WRITTEN BY: BRUNO MARS, BRANDON ANDERSON, DERNST EMILE II, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN (BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC)

PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS – WRITTEN BY: BLUE JUNE, CHI, AUDRA MAE BUTTS, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, KYLE COLEMAN, MICHAEL HOLMES (JAZMINE SULLIVAN)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

CHLOE X HALLE – UNGODLY HOUR

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG – CITY GIRLS

LIZZO FEAT. CARDI B – RUMORS

NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B- WILD SIDE

USHER – BAD HABITS

BEST COLLABORATION

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO – GO CRAZY (REMIX)

DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA – KISS ME MORE

H.E.R. FEAT. CHRIS BROWN – COME THROUGH

JAZMINE SULLIVAN FEAT. H.E.R. – GIRL LIKE ME

WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE

YUNG BLEU FEAT. DRAKE – YOU’RE MINES STILL

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO – GO CRAZY (REMIX)

H.E.R. – DAMAGE

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS

NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B – WILD SIDE

WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE

Source: Press Pass News: [email protected]