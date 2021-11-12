Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son to Spend 180 Days in Jail for Stabbing Neighbor

*Adam Abdul-Jabbar, son of NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for stabbing his neighbor.

The incident occurred last year in Southern California when Abdul-Jabbar and victim, Raymond Windsor, who was 60 years old at the time, argued over trash cans.

Winsor claims Abdul-Jabbar snapped after he confronted him about not taking in the trash cans for his elderly roommate (who some reports claim is his grandmother). He told local reporters that the basketball legend’s son attacked him with a large hunting knife, stabbing him multiple times, in the back of the head.

“I sort of got on him because the lady who takes care of him is an 83-year-old,” Winsor told KABC back in June 2020. “(And) he doesn’t do anything for her and it just bums me out. She’s in a walker taking her trash cans down.”

Winsor said Abdul-Jabbar ran back into the house during the confrontation to grab the knife and threatened he was going to “stick a knife through his teeth.”

“I said, ‘Really,’ because I thought he was only joking,” Winsor said. “I’ve known the kid a long time.”

“I turned and he was on me. I thought he was punching me but he actually had a knife,” he added.

“A dispute between neighbors should never escalate to violence, much less the ruthless nature of this attack,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced in a statement at the time. “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Orange County and those who choose to inflict violence on others will be prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to the fullest extent of the law.”

Winsor reportedly collapsed in front of the emergency room after his wife drove him to a hospital following the attack. Prosecutors said he fractured Windsor’s skull and that Windsor nearly died of blood loss.

Abdul-Jabbar pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of carrying a dirk or dagger, and faced a maximum sentence of nine years in prison. He accepted a plea and on Wednesday and was sentenced to 180 days in prison.

As reported by NBC News, prosecutors objected to the plea offer, and the district attorney’s office is “furious” with the light sentence. Windsor reportedly begged the judge to send Abdul-Jabbar to prison.

“This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office vehemently objected to this court offer of 6 months — which could potentially be served as home confinement — because we believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time. The victim in this case has not only suffered serious physical issues, he is suffering from the trauma of having to relive this violent attack every day he walks out into his front yard. This is nothing short of appalling.”

Shawn Holley, Abdul-Jabbar’s attorney, said in an emailed statement that “the facts underlying this matter are highly disputed.”

“What isn’t disputed is that Adam immediately called 911 and fully cooperated with law enforcement. The other party did not. Adam’s account was bolstered by those who know both parties. In order to move on with his life, Adam agreed to plead guilty for 2 years probation and 180 days of house arrest.”