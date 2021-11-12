Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview Breaks Internet, Watch Part II of Explosive Conversation [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The first part of Kanye West’s explosive Drink Champs interview managed to garner more than 3 million views within the first 12 hours of its release.

Ye dished with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about the cancel culture, mental health, his regrets on signing Big Sean, his beef with Drake and his marriage to Kim Kardashian. The second half of the interview dropped this week, which you can watch above.

During the extensive conversation, Larry Hoover Jr.—the son of Gangster Disciples co-founder, Larry Hoover, makes a special appearance.

Meanwhile, Ye is calling on Drake to join him on stage next month to perform a benefit concert to get Larry Hoover, co-founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples gang, freed from prison.

In a video clip that was shared on Monday (Nov. 8), Ye, appearing with J. Prince, read a message from his cell phone to Drake.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake,” he said. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake, on Dec. 7, to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

Ye added, “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

J. Prince later took to Twitter to say he is “looking forward” to working with both rappers “in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”