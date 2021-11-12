Friday, November 12, 2021
HomeNews
News

Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview Breaks Internet, Watch Part II of Explosive Conversation [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*The first part of Kanye West’s explosive Drink Champs interview managed to garner more than 3 million views within the first 12 hours of its release.

Ye dished with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about the cancel culture, mental health, his regrets on signing Big Sean, his beef with Drake and his marriage to Kim Kardashian. The second half of the interview dropped this week, which you can watch above.

During the extensive conversation, Larry Hoover Jr.—the son of Gangster Disciples co-founder, Larry Hoover, makes a special appearance.

READ MORE: Drake Issues Statement on Astroworld Tragedy That Left 8 Dead, Hundreds Injured

Drake (Getty)

Meanwhile, Ye is calling on Drake to join him on stage next month to perform a benefit concert to get Larry Hoover, co-founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples gang, freed from prison.

In a video clip that was shared on Monday (Nov. 8), Ye, appearing with J. Prince, read a message from his cell phone to Drake.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake,” he said. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake, on Dec. 7, to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

Ye added, “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

J. Prince later took to Twitter to say he is “looking forward” to working with both rappers “in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

Previous articleEric Benét: After ‘Horrible Time’ of Pain and Mourning Singer is ‘Proud’ of His Evolution | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Straight, No Chaser: Arbery Trial Lawyer Won’t Stand for Black Pastors in Courtroom! | WATCH

Social Heat

Ex-NFLer Adam ‘PacMan’ Jones Gets Jail Time for Involvement in Large Bar Brawl

Social Heat

Terrence J’s Big Scare: Escaped Attempted Follow Home Robbery – Says He was Shot At | VIDEO

Social Heat

Tennessee Pastor Tackles Gunman (Dezire Baganda) During Sunday Church Service⁠ | DramaticVideo

Social Heat

The Woman Wanted in Execution-style Slaying of A NYC Mother Arrested in Florida | VIDEO

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO