JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S

Highlight: This vehicle is also available as a wagon.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $136,040 (Base Model E350: $55,300)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; a stability control system; all-wheel drive; AMG electronic slip differential; a tire pressure monitoring system; a braking assist system; electronic blind spot; a brake hold feature; a 360-degree camera; and a parking assist system

Standard Equipment (E63 S): 20-inch wheels; high performance summer tires; a 9-speed transmission; a start/stop fuel saving system; dynamic engine mounts; race and drift modes; race start function; AMG dynamic select driving mode; AMG sport suspension based on air body control; AMG performance exhaust system; electro mechanical power steering with direct steering; AMG sport speed sensitive steering; aluminum and high strength steel body structure; keyless entry system; a push button ignition starter system; rain-sensing wipers; power front seats with memory; a dual zone automatic climate control system; 64-inch color with ambient lighting; heated and ventilated front seats; power folding side mirrors; Nappa leather seats; a power trunk closer; an illuminated entry system; a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment screen; a touchpad controller; 12-inch digital instrument cluster; a navigation system with 3 years of updates; 3 year of live traffic service provided by TomTom; rear spoiler; power sunroof; LED headlights; LED taillamps; and wireless charging

