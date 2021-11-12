Friday, November 12, 2021
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S

By Jeff Fortson
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S AWD (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

Highlight:  This vehicle is also available as a wagon.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $136,040 (Base Model E350: $55,300)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; a stability control system; all-wheel drive; AMG electronic slip differential; a tire pressure monitoring system; a braking assist system; electronic blind spot; a brake hold feature; a 360-degree camera; and a parking assist system

Standard Equipment (E63 S): 20-inch wheels; high performance summer tires; a 9-speed transmission; a start/stop fuel saving system; dynamic engine mounts; race and drift modes; race start function; AMG dynamic select driving mode; AMG sport suspension based on air body control; AMG performance exhaust system; electro mechanical power steering with direct steering; AMG sport speed sensitive steering; aluminum and high strength steel body structure;  keyless entry system; a push button ignition starter system; rain-sensing wipers; power front seats with memory; a dual zone automatic climate control system; 64-inch color with ambient lighting; heated and ventilated front seats; power folding side mirrors; Nappa leather seats; a power trunk closer; an illuminated entry system; a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment screen; a touchpad controller; 12-inch digital instrument cluster; a navigation system with 3 years of updates; 3 year of live traffic service provided by TomTom; rear spoiler; power sunroof; LED headlights; LED taillamps; and wireless charging

To continue reading the review, click here.

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its sixth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazer of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car-payment calculator, visit JeffCars.com, his car-buying educational guide. Follow him on [email protected]

Jeff Fortson

