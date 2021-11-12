Friday, November 12, 2021
HomeNews
News

Jeannie Mai and Husband Jeezy Enjoy Pregnancy Sex [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Jeannie Mai Jenkins – Jeezy

*Jeannie Mai wants you to know that she and hubby Jeezy enjoy having sex while she’s seven months pregnant. 

“One of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because you see your belly, you see his face [and] he gets to play,” said Mai, 42, in the latest installation of her YouTube vlog “Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.”

“The Real” co-host and the rapper, 44, married in April and are expecting their first child together early next year.

Jeezy is reportedly a father to two sons and a toddler daughter from previous relationships. 

READ MORE: Confession: Jeannie Mai Didn’t Want to be a Mother Because of Child Abuse | WATCH

“He likes playing with your belly or playing with your breasts,” Mai said of her intimate moments with Jeezy.

“I didn’t tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby’s there … You know how some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby’ or maybe ‘I’m not touching the belly?’ ”

Mai thinks it’s “beautiful” that their unborn child has an active role in her sexy times with Jeezy.

“Like, yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this,” she joked, talking to her bulging belly. “This is how you got made!”

Mai was previously married for 10 years to ex Freddy Harteis and has been candid in the past about her aversion to having children due to childhood trauma from sexual molestation.

She credits Jeezy for making her feel confident enough to want to build a family. 

“I’m so thankful because I’ve never felt this ready,” she explained. “I’ve been through so much, and I’ve survived and I’m shining. My heart is ready. I was meant to be a mom.”

Previous articleMaxwell to Accept ‘Legend’ Honor at the 2021 ‘Soul Train Awards’ from BET | VIDEO
Next articleBlack Ohio Police Officer Speaks Out After Former Chief Put KKK Note on His Desk [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Straight, No Chaser: Arbery Trial Lawyer Won’t Stand for Black Pastors in Courtroom! | WATCH

Social Heat

Ex-NFLer Adam ‘PacMan’ Jones Gets Jail Time for Involvement in Large Bar Brawl

Social Heat

Terrence J’s Big Scare: Escaped Attempted Follow Home Robbery – Says He was Shot At | VIDEO

Social Heat

Tennessee Pastor Tackles Gunman (Dezire Baganda) During Sunday Church Service⁠ | DramaticVideo

Social Heat

The Woman Wanted in Execution-style Slaying of A NYC Mother Arrested in Florida | VIDEO

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO