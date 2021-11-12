Full Circle: Cam Newton Signs to Go Back to the Panthers⁠

*#CamNewton is taking his talents back to #NorthCarolina.⁠

The #Panthers agreed to terms with the former MVP, bringing him back to #Charlotte, pending a physical. Reports say the one-year deal is worth up to $10 million with $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.⁠

Newton was selected No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Panthers and spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the franchise. He was released in 2019 after a years-long struggle with shoulder and foot injuries.⁠

The 32-year-old QB went on to play the 2020 season with the New England Patriots. However, he remained unsigned this season after being released in August.

Wait! There’s more … Today (11-12-21), Newton took part in his first practice with Panthers since 2019 and will be heading to Arizona with the team for Sunday’s road game against the Cardinals.

Look for P.J. Walker to be the starting QB for the Panthers, but they aren’t going to eliminate the possibility that Newton will see the field for the first time in the 2021 season. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady left the door open for Newton to take some snaps in Week 10 when he spoke to reporters on Friday, according to NBC Sports.