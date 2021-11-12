Friday, November 12, 2021
It’s Official! Britney Spears has Been Freed from her Conservatorship | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*(Via Insider) – Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship during a court hearing on Friday, where a Los Angeles judge decided to grant her request for the termination of the 13-year conservatorship.

“Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Spears is terminated,” Judge Brenda Penny said during the hearing, which Insider attended.

Penny’s decision came after Spears and both her parents, Jamie and Lynne, filed petitions in support of the dissolution of the conservatorship. In September, Penny granted her request to choose her own counsel and subsequently approved that lawyer’s petition to have Jamie Spears immediately suspended from the conservatorship. During that hearing, Penny described Britney Spears’ conservatorship as “untenable.”

After Jamie Spears’ suspension in September, John Zabel, a California consultant chosen by Britney Spears’ team, was put in charge of the pop star’s financial estate. A woman named Jodi Montgomery remained the conservator tasked with overseeing her personal affairs.

Get the FULL story of Britney Spears being freed from her conservatorship at Insider.

MORE NEWS AT EURWEB: Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview Breaks Internet, Watch Part II of Explosive Conversation [VIDEO]

Britney Spears – Getty

Previous articleMother of N.J. Teen Who Vanished After Deli Trip Arrested for Child Abuse
Fisher Jack

