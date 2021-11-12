Friday, November 12, 2021
HomeNews
News

Apple TV Plus Orders Four-part Docuseries About Magic Johnson

By Ny MaGee
0

*Apple TV+ is taking fans inside the life of Magic Johnson with a four-part docuseries about the NBA legend. 

As reported by Deadline, the project explores Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson’s life on and off the court.

The outlet writes: “The series will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with Johnson as well as figures from the world of business and politics and his inner circle.”

The untitled series is directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope).

The news coincides with the 30th anniversary of Johnson’s HIV diagnosis announcement on November 7. He recently opened up about the impact his HIV diagnosis had on his career and marriage to wife Cookie Johnson

“It was hard because I loved her so much and I hated to hurt her,” Magic said in an interview with Gayle King that aired on CBS Mornings on Sunday. “I’ve played against some of the best basketball players in the world, right? I’ve been in championships. I’ve been in nine [NBA] Finals, so I know pressure. But there was no greater pressure than driving home to tell her.”

READ MORE: 30 Years After HIV Diagnosis, Magic Johnson Opens Up About His Health

Magic+Johnson+Cookie+Johnson+Opening+Night+k2DsGrgMNx0x
Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson / Getty

Magic and Cookie had been married just over a month, and she was pregnant when Los Angeles Lakers team doctor Micahel Mellman informed him of his HIV diagnosis in 1991. 

“The key moment was when Cookie took the test and the results came back that her and the baby was fine,” the retired NBA star told King.

“I was scared to death,” he added. “I wanted to make sure that she was gonna be OK, the baby was gonna be OK, and then I could move forward with trying to make sure I was gonna be OK.”

“I had to really learn a lot about the disease, HIV as well as AIDS. I had to make sure that I was open-minded enough to ask a lot of questions, go get a lot of information from different people,” he said.

Magic’s HIV is currently undetectable, but he still takes a drug “cocktail once a day” to help keep it under control. 

Previous articleWill Smith Explains Why He Was Dissatisfied When ‘I Am Legend’ Made Box Office History
Next articleIssa Rae Calls On Black Businesses to Get Certified Through ByBlack Program
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Straight, No Chaser: Arbery Trial Lawyer Won’t Stand for Black Pastors in Courtroom! | WATCH

Social Heat

Ex-NFLer Adam ‘PacMan’ Jones Gets Jail Time for Involvement in Large Bar Brawl

Social Heat

Terrence J’s Big Scare: Escaped Attempted Follow Home Robbery – Says He was Shot At | VIDEO

Social Heat

Tennessee Pastor Tackles Gunman (Dezire Baganda) During Sunday Church Service⁠ | DramaticVideo

Social Heat

The Woman Wanted in Execution-style Slaying of A NYC Mother Arrested in Florida | VIDEO

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO