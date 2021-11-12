Apple TV Plus Orders Four-part Docuseries About Magic Johnson

*Apple TV+ is taking fans inside the life of Magic Johnson with a four-part docuseries about the NBA legend.

As reported by Deadline, the project explores Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson’s life on and off the court.

The outlet writes: “The series will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with Johnson as well as figures from the world of business and politics and his inner circle.”

The untitled series is directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope).

The news coincides with the 30th anniversary of Johnson’s HIV diagnosis announcement on November 7. He recently opened up about the impact his HIV diagnosis had on his career and marriage to wife Cookie Johnson.

“It was hard because I loved her so much and I hated to hurt her,” Magic said in an interview with Gayle King that aired on CBS Mornings on Sunday. “I’ve played against some of the best basketball players in the world, right? I’ve been in championships. I’ve been in nine [NBA] Finals, so I know pressure. But there was no greater pressure than driving home to tell her.”

Magic and Cookie had been married just over a month, and she was pregnant when Los Angeles Lakers team doctor Micahel Mellman informed him of his HIV diagnosis in 1991.

“The key moment was when Cookie took the test and the results came back that her and the baby was fine,” the retired NBA star told King.

“I was scared to death,” he added. “I wanted to make sure that she was gonna be OK, the baby was gonna be OK, and then I could move forward with trying to make sure I was gonna be OK.”

“I had to really learn a lot about the disease, HIV as well as AIDS. I had to make sure that I was open-minded enough to ask a lot of questions, go get a lot of information from different people,” he said.

Magic’s HIV is currently undetectable, but he still takes a drug “cocktail once a day” to help keep it under control.