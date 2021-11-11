Thursday, November 11, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Business

VIDEO: Watch Mariah Carey Announce her Festive New McDonald’s Hustle ‘Mariah Menu’

By EURPublisher01
0

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey announces “Mariah Menu” at McDonald’s beginning Dec. 13

*All she wants for Christmas … are those Golden Arches.

Mariah Carey, already owning the holiday’s unofficial anthem “All I Want for Christmas,” is expanding her annual holiday queendom with in a new collaboration with McDonald’s. The fast-food chain announced Wednesday that it’s teaming up with Carey for 12 days of free food.

Beginning Dec. 13, the “Mariah Menu,” will feature a select free item each day through Christmas Eve with a $1 minimum purchase on McDonald’s mobile app. Carey said in a statement: Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” adding hers is the cheeseburger with extra pickles.

Mariah Menu
Mariah Menu at McDonald’s

Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement, said in a statement that Carey “goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season.”

There’s no lamb on the menu for the Lambily, but McDonald’s said the menu items will be served in “fun and festive packaging” that “Lambily and McDonald’s fans will love.”

Watch the promo below:

Previous article‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Leave My Son ALONE!’ [WATCH]
Next articleFormer NFLer Henry Ruggs Facing 50 Years in Prison After Fatal Car Crash
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO