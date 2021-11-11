Thursday, November 11, 2021
Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Lands Two-Season Renewal in Syndication

By Ny MaGee
Tamron Hall – Season 3 Promo Pic

*Tamron Hall’s syndicated talk show has scored a two-season renewal by ABC, which means she’s sticking around through the 2023-24 season. 

“Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host,” said ABC News president Kim Godwin. “She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with Tamron and her stellar team in presenting their distinctive brand of talk to our valued station partners, the TamFam and beyond.”

Per press release, Walt Disney Television has renewed “Tamron Hall” for its third season (2021-2022) with the ABC Owned Television Stations. The owned ABC stations carrying “Tamron Hall” are WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.   

READ MORE: Tamron Hall Show Executive Producer Candi Carter Quits Due to Toxic Set

“Tamfam, thank you for giving us the space and grace to have a real conversation every day. Life is about the tough talks; but for me, more than anything else, it’s about having an honest, fair and open discussion where we can laugh, learn and find hope together,” said Tamron Hall. “Thank you to my Disney-ABC team for proving we can still dream together and to our terrific station partners. Also thanks to our many guests who have agreed it’s time to say ‘let’s talk about it.’”

“Tamron and our team aggressively came out of the starting block for a fantastic first month of our new season,” said William Burton, SVP, Syndication, Daytime & Sports, ABC Entertainment. “From exclusive newsmaking interviews to compelling conversations, we look forward to the ‘Tamron Hall’ show remaining a daytime destination for viewers for years to come.”

 “‘Tamron Hall’ provides a current and relevant platform for people to come tell their stories,” said Candi Carter, executive producer and showrunner. “I’m thrilled that now we’ll have more opportunities to tell great stories and be an exciting daytime destination.”

“ABC’s decision to give our show a two-season renewal is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show,” said Hall. “We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience. TamFam, your dedication to the show has lifted us all up so let’s keep talking, inspiring, and dreaming big.”

Added Debra O’Connell, president networks at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, “Whether she is interviewing someone of cultural significance, shining a light on issues that impact her viewers and community or sharing a personal experience about being a busy working mom, Tamron approaches every topic on her show with heart and soul. We are excited to have Tamron Hall continue her insightful and inspiring daytime talk show.”

Hall’s daytime talk show premiered in September 2019 and won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show after its first season.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

