Thursday, November 11, 2021
LeBron James Trolls ‘Killer Kyle’ Rittenhouse Over Boo-Hoo-ing in Court – ‘What Tears?????’

By Fisher Jack
Kyle Rittenhouse - LeBron James
Kyle Rittenhouse – LeBron James (TMZ/Getty)

*LeBron James is sayin’ what a lot of folks are sayin’ in regard to “Killer Kyle” Rittenhouse‘s “emotional” testimony where not one tear was seen. Bron says dude ate “lemon heads” before his court appearance.

Yeah, he went in on the 18-year-old, who broke down on the stand Wednesday while giving his account of what transpired the night of Aug. 25, 2020 amid rioting over the shooting of Jacob Blake bypolice who shot him in the back.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off!” James hilariously said in a tweet that included footage of Rittenhouse crying. “That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣”

Here’s more from the Washington Examiner via MSN News:

Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled from his home in Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, allegedly to protect local businesses from damage and looting. The teenager came armed with a rifle.

The protests came two days after the shooting of Blake, who was shot and wounded after not complying with police during a stop. He ended up paralyzed.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing two activists, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

He broke down while testifying Wednesday.

“I didn’t do anything wrong — I was defending myself,” he said.

He is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide, possession of a weapon at an age younger than 18, and reckless endangerment.

Fisher Jack

