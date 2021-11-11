Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Claims Sex with Rape Accuser Was ‘Consenual’

*Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, claims his rape accuser is not as innocent as she wants the court of public opinion to believe.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, Petty, 43, admitted to having sex with Jennifer Hough in 1994 but insists the encounter was consensual.

“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint,” he said, per the court filing. “I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant. I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff.”

Hough is locked in a legal battle with the couple after accusing them of trying to intimidate, threaten, bribe, and harass her. She accused Petty of rape back in 1994 when they were both 16. He was initially charged with first-degree rape but pleaded guilty to attempted rape, and he served more than four years in prison. He told the court he took the plea out of fear, per the report.

“I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16-year-old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape,” Petty continued.

Hough appeared on “The Real” recently and said Nicki called her in March 2020 and offered to fly her to Los Angeles.

“She called me and she said that she got word that I was willing to help them out in the situation. I didn’t understand what she was referring to. She offered to fly me and my family to L.A. I turned it down and I told her, woman to woman, ‘This happened.’ I haven’t talked to her since,” Hough said on the talk show.

Hough’s attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, responded to Petty’s latest claims in a statement to XXL magazine.

“A willing participant would not run 20 blocks to school after a sexual encounter and tell the school security/police that she was raped,” Blackburn told the outlet. “If Petty believed Ms. Hough was a willing participant he should have never plead guilty to attempted rape.”

Watch Jennifer Hough’s full interview on “The Real” via the YouTube clip above.