Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Lifts City’s Public Mask Mandate

*Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms lifted the city-wide mask mandate on Monday, saying the City “is officially in the Green Zone for COVID-19.”

“While it makes me personally anxious, I’ve always said we’d follow the science. Thus, we are lifting the city-wide mask mandate, but will continue to require masks in all City facilities. Please get vaccinated,” the mayor tweeted.

Bottoms issued an indoor mask mandate last summer via executive order that required “all persons in an entity or a public place [to] wear a facial covering or mask over the mouth and nose at all times when indoors.”

Residents, including the vaccinated, were required to wear masks at all indoor public spaces including restaurants, grocery stores, and salons.

According to the city’s reopening guidelines, there has been a steady decline in COVID cases.

Meanwhile, Bottoms will end her term in office in January, opting not to run for reelection.

“In the same way that it was very clear to me almost five years ago that I should run for mayor of Atlanta, it is abundantly clear to me today that it is time to pass the baton on to someone else,” Mayor Bottoms said at a news conference in May. “This has been my highest honor to serve as Mayor.”

“Sever weeks ago I wrote two letters to Atlanta,” she continued. “One was a letter if I made the decision not to run for mayor again. And the other was a letter if I made the decision to stay in the mayor’s race. And remarkably, they were essentially the same letters.”

Bottoms did not indicate what motivated her decision to pull out of the mayor’s race.

In an emotional letter, she wrote, “it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to see another term as Mayor.”