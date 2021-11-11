Former NFLer Henry Ruggs Facing 50 Years in Prison After Fatal Car Crash

*Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs is facing over 50 years in prison after a vehicle crash he was involved in left a woman and her dog dead.

The collision sparked a fire in the Toyota that killed Tina Tintor and her golden retriever. Ruggs and his female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the fiery wreck. As reported by TMZ, he had a .161 BAC — more than two times the legal limit of .08.

On Wednesday, Ruggs was officially charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm (presumably for the injuries caused to his GF, the passenger), and two reckless driving charges — all felonies, TMZ reported.

READ MORE: Emotional: Henry Ruggs is Hysterical Sitting on the Ground After Fatal Fiery Car Crash | Watch

Ruggs is also charged with a misdemeanor for possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol.

If convicted on all counts, prosecutors say the 22-year-old is facing up to 46 years behind bars.

A hearing on the case has been set for December.

Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement after the collision. Following the fatal car crash, the Raiders were quick to announce that they released Ruggs.

Prior to releasing the athlete, the Raiders released a statement, saying: “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”