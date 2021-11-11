Terry Crews Accused of ‘Cosplaying As Poor Person’ in Amazon Commercial [WATCH]

*Terry Crews fans are blasting him for “cosplaying as a poor person” in a new Amazon recruitment ad that shows him working at a distribution center.

In the ad, Crews, 53, is seen wearing an Amazon uniform and packing orders with employees in a warehouse: The ad encourages people to apply for jobs at a company that has amazing benefits, flexible hours and paid college tuition.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Crews, who has an estimated net worth of $25 million, is accused of “cosplaying as a poor person” to push “Amazon propaganda.”

Check out the clip below.

this is deranged man pic.twitter.com/3CTPZsCLZ2 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) November 10, 2021

Political commentator Hasan Piker retweeted the video, writing “this is deranged man.”

“I heard Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says in the ad, which premiered on TikTok.

In another scene, Crews gets excited when he sees someone driving a forklift in the warehouse. “Wait, I get to drive a forklift?” he asks.

According to the Amazon website, “eligible employees” can have up to “100 percent of tuition and fees (up to a yearly maximum)” paid for by the company.

While several Crews fans are calling him out for being a “sell-out,” others find the commercial hilarious. Check out some of the reactions below.

This is Terry Crews cosplaying as a poor person to do an ad for union busting.

He’s basically John Cena’s character from Suicide Squad now. https://t.co/Inb5MBKFTk — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 10, 2021

Amazon: We can’t afford to pay our workers more. Also Amazon: We’re going to pay Terry Crews a boatload of money to come roleplay as a poor person for a few hours. https://t.co/QflTqy5j7a — Cobra Sigh (@BuffaloBobZ) November 10, 2021

Imagine you walk into work after doing a 12 hour shift and Terry Crews in that bitch playing around doing donuts in a forklift. I woulda tuned that warehouse into the Belko Experiment. https://t.co/a4kbgwXWTW — 👾 (@whogotps5) November 10, 2021

terry crews is the chrissy teigen of chris pratts — Indy 🐧 (@IndecisiveJones) November 10, 2021

you can get terry crews on board with just about anything as long as you say “hey terry, we’re just trying to bring some positivity to this.” that’s all he needs to hear, doesn’t matter if it’s an ad for a gulag https://t.co/91laigX7C2 — casey (@CTWritePretty) November 10, 2021