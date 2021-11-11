Thursday, November 11, 2021
Terry Crews Accused of ‘Cosplaying As Poor Person’ in Amazon Commercial [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Terry Crews fans are blasting him for “cosplaying as a poor person” in a new Amazon recruitment ad that shows him working at a distribution center. 

In the ad, Crews, 53, is seen wearing an Amazon uniform and packing orders with employees in a warehouse: The ad encourages people to apply for jobs at a company that has amazing benefits, flexible hours and paid college tuition. 

As reported by The Daily Mail, Crews, who has an estimated net worth of $25 million, is accused of “cosplaying as a poor person” to push “Amazon propaganda.”

Check out the clip below.

READ MORE: Terry Crews on Bathing/Showering Debate: ‘If You Ain’t Been Sweatin’, You Don’t Need to’

Political commentator Hasan Piker retweeted the video, writing “this is deranged man.”

“I heard Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says in the ad, which premiered on TikTok. 

In another scene, Crews gets excited when he sees someone driving a forklift in the warehouse. “Wait, I get to drive a forklift?” he asks. 

According to the Amazon website, “eligible employees” can have up to “100 percent of tuition and fees (up to a yearly maximum)” paid for by the company.

While several Crews fans are calling him out for being a “sell-out,” others find the commercial hilarious. Check out some of the reactions below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

